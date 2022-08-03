August 3, 2022
Florida Home Builders Association endorses Jimmy Patronis in re-election bid
Big get: Jimmy Patronis gets a huge orange thumbs up.

The Republican will face Tampa Democrat Adam Hattersley in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) is endorsing Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis in his bid for re-election.

“CFO Patronis has worked hard to combat insurance fraud and make sure that the housing market is growing,” said Florida Home Builders Association CEO Rusty Payton.

“We have had our work cut out for us over the past year as Florida continues to grow exponentially and the CFO has helped us push out houses by minimizing unnecessary regulations in creating safe homes and buildings. We are happy to endorse CFO Patronis for re-election.”

The FHBA is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders as well as 26 local and regional home builders associations in Florida.

According to its Facebook page, the FHBA “is about advocacy and its legislative, legal and political initiatives have worked together to create the best possible economic and regulatory environment for our members to succeed.”

“It’s an honor to be receiving this endorsement from such an amazing organization,” Patronis said.

“The construction industry is the backbone of our economy here in Florida, so when I see that our economy is flourishing, I know it’s because these guys are working hard and seeing great success as well. Over the past year, they have been busy keeping up with all the people that have been moving to our great state and I look forward to another four years working together to maintain a strong economy and create jobs across the state.”

The Republican also tweeted about the endorsement, posting that he is “looking forward to our continued work together to maintain a strong economy and create jobs.”

Patronis doesn’t have any challengers in the Aug. 23 Primary Election but will go up against Tampa Democrat Adam Hattersley in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Aimee Sachs covers politics in her hometown of Tallahassee and the Panhandle. The University of Florida graduate began her career as a sportswriter for the Tallahassee Democrat, Lakeland Ledger and MLB.com. She has also worked for Courthouse News Service and was a senior reporter for The Florida Channel before joining Florida Politics. You can email Aimee at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AimSachs.

