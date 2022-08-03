SBA Pro-Life America endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is endorsing Anna Paulina Luna in her run for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The nonprofit works to elect and support anti-abortion rights candidates, advocating for laws restricting abortion with the goal of ending access altogether.

“Anna embodies the pro-life, pro-woman leadership SBA Pro-Life America was founded to promote and that Floridians deserve to have in Congress. You can count on her to champion life-affirming policies that protect moms and babies from the horror of abortion,” the organization wrote in a statement.

“She stands in stark contrast to Democrats who push for abortion on demand up to birth, even cruel late-term abortions, paid for with tax dollars — an agenda Floridians overwhelmingly reject.”

The endorsement comes as the subject of abortion weighs on the minds of Americans since the overturning of Roe v. Wade back in June. Most recently, Kansas voters decided this past Tuesday against an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed lawmakers to impose restrictions on abortion — or even a ban.

Luna has also garnered endorsements from former President Donald Trump, former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who offered his support in May.

Luna won the Republican nomination in 2020 and challenged U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in CD 13. The Democratic incumbent beat Luna with 53% of the vote to her 47%. He’s not running this year, instead seeking to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis. That alone raises the chance of flipping the seat from blue to red this year.

Luna, an Air Force veteran, faces a crowded Primary ballot, including former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett, Republican strategist Amanda Makki and Christine Quinn. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The district, which has changed due to redistricting, now extends further north into traditionally red parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, the currently drawn district’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. This has left one Democratic candidate — former Barack Obama administration official Eric Lynn — in the race.