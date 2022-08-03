August 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis accuses White House of ‘taking lunch money from poor kids’ due to LGBTQ policy

A.G. GancarskiAugust 3, 20224min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Send in the Marines: Ron DeSantis defends ex-military teachers over ed majors

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Big fundraising, big buys in southwest Broward’s SD 35 Democratic Primary

2022Headlines

Six-figure Her Bold Move donation heads to Nikki Fried campaign with #VoteProChoice endorsement

DeSantis
DeSantis says a federal anti-discrimination push threatens school lunch funding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Joe Biden administration of trying to take poor kids’ lunch money, in the latest escalation of conflict between Tallahassee and Washington on issues of gender identity.

DeSantis, at a press conference in Rockledge Wednesday, spotlighted the state’s 2021 ban of transgender athletes in amateur female sports and federal opposition.

“We did that. I think most people agree it’s the proper thing to do,” DeSantis said. “Biden is now threatening to penalize states that have taken basic commonsense actions like just recognizing the importance of women’s sports.”

DeSantis then pointed to a policy from the U.S. Department of Agriculture tying its programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to compliance with Title IX protections that extend to matters of sexual orientation and gender identity. So far, however, the USDA has not explicitly threatened to revoke any funding. But several states have sued over the policy shift.

“They’re threatening to take away lunch money from poor kids as punishment from us protecting women’s sports. Think about how deranged that is,” DeSantis asserted.

“They’re so intent on destroying the competition of women’s athletics that they’re going to use school lunch money for poor kids as a cudgel to try to get us to submit to what they want. We’re not backing down one inch on this,” DeSantis vowed, to applause from the room.

DeSantis mocked people apparently wondering what Florida would “teach” in the upcoming school year, given his administration’s aggressive moves in recent years.

“People, how are they going to know what to teach or whatever? And I’m just thinking to myself, you know, you teach reading, math, science, the basic stuff. And you don’t teach gender ideology, (critical race theory), the sexuality in the elementary schools,” DeSantis said. “That’s not very difficult to know and that’s not very difficult to understand.”

The USDA has defended its policies.

“USDA is committed to administering all its programs with equity and fairness, and serving those in need with the highest dignity. A key step in advancing these principles is rooting out discrimination in any form — including discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in May.

“At the same time, we must recognize the vulnerability of the LGBTQI+ communities and provide them with an avenue to grieve any discrimination they face. We hope that by standing firm against these inequities we will help bring about much-needed change.”

“Whether you are grocery shopping, standing in line at the school cafeteria, or picking up food from a food bank, you should be able to do so without fear of discrimination,” added Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean. “No one should be denied access to nutritious food simply because of who they are or how they identify.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSix-figure Her Bold Move donation heads to Nikki Fried campaign with #VoteProChoice endorsement

nextConstantino Mendieta: Surgeons for Safety agrees with Board’s ultimate goal of promoting, improving patient safety

4 comments

  • For you

    August 3, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    It is kinda like to say the end of your world is in October

    Reply

  • No matter what

    August 3, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    I’m still wondering if he can replace all the teachers he’s losing fast enough

    They are like his wife’s cancer. He can’t stop it Lol

    Reply

  • Joe Corsin

    August 3, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Vote RED for claiming victory and mission accomplished when you are being annihilated.

    Vote RED for a culture of greed, racism, incivility, and politicized religion.

    Vote RED to perpetuate low wage exploitation and capitalist scams for the rest of human history.

    Reply

  • Just a comment

    August 3, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    When they single out a school tell us about it

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories