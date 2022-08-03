August 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

More days with more coastal flooding coming, NOAA says

Wes WolfeAugust 3, 20225min1

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Lauren Book’s new ad for Senate re-election stars regular voters

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: The idea of turning to former military members as teachers has merit

APoliticalHeadlines

UF has No. 2 ROI among public universities nationwide

fernandina flooding
'High-tide flood days will become the new high tide in many locations.'

Coastal living is baked into Florida culture, but multimillion-dollar second homes along beaches and new developments along estuaries are going to be an endangered species if sea levels rise with the expected quickness to their expected levels over the next decades.

The scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) produced reports referencing data showing record-breaking high-tide flooding caused by sea-level rise over the past year, and which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

“As sea level rises, damaging flooding that decades ago only happened during a storm now happens more regularly, even without stormy weather, such as during a full-moon tide or with a change in winds or currents,” said William Sweet, an oceanographer with NOAA’s National Ocean Service. 

High-tide flooding, or sunny-day flooding, happens when waters are 1.75-2 feet above average daily high tide. It’s happening more often — more water, more days. Some of NOAA’s tide gauge stations recorded changes in tides for more than a century. The data isn’t encouraging.

“It shows that U.S. communities saw four days, on average, of high-tide flooding in 2021, just shy of the record of five days set a few years ago,” Sweet said, acknowledging the number of days is accelerating along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. 

Coming to our rescue: the moon.

“The … presence of La Nina over the last couple of years, together with the downward swing in tide heights from the wobble in the moon’s orbit, have slowed flood frequencies some, but won’t take the foot off the accelerator, if you will,” Sweet said.  

For Fernandina Beach, it’s likely Amelia Island will see close to a foot of sea-level rise in 20 years and nearly 2 feet in 40 years. With that, high-tide flooding days, which now are around four to seven, will multiply. There were six high-tide flooding days in 2021, a few short of the record of nine. The usual number of such days in 2000 was two.

The intermediate forecast puts the number of flooding days around 20 for 2040 and around 90 for 2060. The intermediate-high and high projections both have Fernandina Beach eclipsing the mark of 100 days of regular flooding before 2060.

The eastern Gulf saw an average of four high-tide flooding days in 2021, compared to six for the Southeast Atlantic. Nationally, the expectation is three to seven days this year, which is the same forecast for the Southeast Atlantic and eastern Gulf coasts.

In terms of where we’re headed for the longer term, with nearly one foot of sea-level rise expected over the next 30 years … these numbers can be put in perspective, Sweet said. By 2050, the number of high-tide flood days will rise between 45 to 70 days per year on average, suggesting high-tide flood days will become the new high tide in many locations.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLauren Book's new ad for Senate re-election stars regular voters

nextLake Ray's estranged sister endorses, donates to HD 16 Primary opponent

One comment

  • Just a comment

    August 3, 2022 at 7:26 pm

    Our multi million dollar 2 by 4 .not otheri are getting the raw deal out of life including the manette panhandling or the death penalty for being there

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories