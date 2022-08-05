August 5, 2022
NFIB backs Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner
Happy birthday President Simpson.

FLAPOL030322CH024
The lawmaker holds a 90% grade with the national business group.

One of the largest business groups in the country is now backing Republican Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses is endorsing the Senate President. The group cited the Trilby lawmaker’s long history working in agriculture and his advocacy in the Legislature.

“Farming is one of Florida’s most essential industries,” NFIB State Executive Bill Herrle said.

“Besides regulating the state’s agricultural resources, the commissioner oversees everything from the sale of motor fuels to auto repair shops, moving companies and pest control. Agriculture commissioner is one of the powerful, important positions in state government, which is why we need to elect a strong leader like Wilton Simpson.”

The policy agendas of the NFIB and Simpson have long lined up, as reflected by legislative report card scores from the group.

“Wilton Simpson is president of the state Senate, where he has earned a 90% NFIB Voting Record, supporting the small business position on a host of issues from civil liability to abolishing the state’s antiquated Constitution Revision Commission,” Herrle added.

“Wilton Simpson has shown us time and again that he understands the issues facing Florida’s job creators and will do everything he can to ensure that our small, independent businesses can continue to grow and create jobs. That’s why the NFIB Florida PAC has chosen to endorse Wilton Simpson as the state’s next commissioner of agriculture.”

Simpson looks to succeed Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat running this year for Governor. That gives Simpson the opportunity to flip red the only statewide political office held now by a Democrat. He also has the support of major business groups in the state including the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

He faces James Shaw in the Republican Primary on Aug. 23. He has important conservative endorsements already lined up, including from the NRA, former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

