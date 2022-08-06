August 6, 2022
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

gina grimes
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned.

Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week.

When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the Tampa City Council approved a three-year relocation waiver, allowing her to stay in Pinellas. But that waiver expired Friday, and to continue working as the city attorney, she was required to live within Tampa city limits, a move that she determined was not feasible.

“Due to personal family circumstances, it is no longer feasible for me to relocate into the city of Tampa,” Grimes wrote in the memo. “As such, I will no longer be able to serve as the city attorney.”

Grimes will serve in a support role for a four-week transition period.

“I have worked with Gina Grimes for over two decades,” Castor said in a statement. “She is an incredible attorney who has built the best law firm in Tampa. An amazing team that continues to serve all of our varied community needs. I am grateful for her service and friendship. No doubt she will continue to follow her servant heart. “

Before serving as city attorney, Grimes worked at Hill Ward Henderson, where she was a partner. Grimes has also served as chief assistant city attorney and as City Council attorney. She previously worked for the city for 18 years — beginning her career as a law clerk in the Tampa city attorney’s office in 1985.

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman, Grimes wrote in the memo, until city leaders select a new full-time appointment.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

