August 8, 2022
Personnel note: Brittany Dover heads to Volunteer Florida

Drew WilsonAugust 8, 20223min0

Brittany Dover
Dover most recently worked at the Florida Department of State, where she served as Director of Legislative Affairs.

Volunteer Florida has hired veteran governmental affairs pro Brittany Dover as its External Affairs Director.

Dover most recently worked at the Florida Department of State, where she served as Director of Legislative Affairs. She previously worked as the Deputy Legislative Affairs Director at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and in the governmental affairs office of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Her political work includes two years as a special events coordinator for the Republican Party of Florida as a Deputy Finance Director for Republican Matt Caldwell‘s campaign for Agriculture Commissioner.

She has managed the Presidency 5 build-out, which saw a record attendance of more than 5,000 attendees; assisted in organizing CNN’s 2012 Republican Presidential Debate in Jacksonville, the Republican National Convention in Tampa, and various major donor events and fundraisers.

In the private sector, she has worked at the law and lobbying firm Hopping Green & Sams, which recently closed its doors after its core lobbying team moved to the Vogel Group. She got her first taste of The Process working at the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association — her mother, Carol Dover, heads up the massive and influential trade association.

In 2015, Dover was included in Florida Politics’ Class of 2015 “30 Under 30 Rising Stars.” In that profile, she said if she hadn’t fallen into politics, she may well have been a journalist, saying she became “addicted to Fox News at a very young age.”

Pete Murray, for whom Dover worked as an analyst at Corrections, says she “always stepped up to take additional tasks knowing that it would enhance her skill set.”

Volunteer Florida, officially recognized as the Florida Commission on Community Service, serves as the state’s lead agency for mobilizing volunteers and coordinating donations before, during and after disasters.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

