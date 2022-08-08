Nick DiCeglie targets education in new Senate campaign ad

Rep. Nick DiCeglie is honing in on education in his new Senate campaign ad right as Florida kids head back to school.

In the 30-second digital ad, titled “Every Child Deserves a Great Education,” DiCeglie highlights his legislative achievements in education, including support for school choice and teacher raises.

“I believe every child deserves a good education. That’s why I fought for historic teacher pay raises, enhanced school safety measures, and more school choice to opportunity scholarships,” DiCeglie says in the ad, where he’s shown in a classroom teaching children about civics.

The lawmaker also hit on several of his education platforms in the clip, including improving access to technical and vocational training.

“In the state Senate, I’ll fight for more technical and vocational training opportunities in our public schools, because not every good career should require a college degree. Every child deserves a good education. And that starts with us,” he says.

DiCeglie, an outgoing Representative, is running to succeed Sen. Jeff Brandes in Senate District 18, which covers west Pinellas County. DiCeglie was first elected to the House in the House District 66 in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020.

DiCeglie is the owner and proprietor of his family business, Solar Sanitation. He’s earned endorsements from Sen. Ed Hooper and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

DiCeglie faces Democratic challenger Eunic Ortiz for the seat, which has a slight Republican lean. In 2020, 47% of voters in the district supported Democratic President Joe Biden, while 52% went for former Republican President Donald Trump. In addition to the slight voter advantage, DiCeglie also has a hefty war chest. DiCeglie started August with $587,660 cash on hand between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Economic Freedom Committee. Ortiz, on the other hand, will start the month with $111,597 in available spending money between her campaign and affiliated political committee, Together United For Florida. The pair will head straight into the General Election as the only two candidates in the race.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfEos8OPy8M