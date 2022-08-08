August 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nick DiCeglie targets education in new Senate campaign ad

Kelly HayesAugust 8, 20224min0

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

HeadlinesNE Florida

Aaron Bell drops $10K mail buy in Nassau Co. Commission battle

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

More than $8M in outside cash has been spent in congressional Primaries since qualifying

diceglie ad
DiCeglie is running to succeed Sen. Jeff Brandes in Senate District 18.

Rep. Nick DiCeglie is honing in on education in his new Senate campaign ad right as Florida kids head back to school.

In the 30-second digital ad, titled “Every Child Deserves a Great Education,” DiCeglie highlights his legislative achievements in education, including support for school choice and teacher raises.

“I believe every child deserves a good education. That’s why I fought for historic teacher pay raises, enhanced school safety measures, and more school choice to opportunity scholarships,” DiCeglie says in the ad, where he’s shown in a classroom teaching children about civics.

The lawmaker also hit on several of his education platforms in the clip, including improving access to technical and vocational training.

“In the state Senate, I’ll fight for more technical and vocational training opportunities in our public schools, because not every good career should require a college degree. Every child deserves a good education. And that starts with us,” he says.

DiCeglie, an outgoing Representative, is running to succeed Sen. Jeff Brandes in Senate District 18, which covers west Pinellas County. DiCeglie was first elected to the House in the House District 66 in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020.

DiCeglie is the owner and proprietor of his family business, Solar Sanitation. He’s earned endorsements from Sen. Ed Hooper and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

DiCeglie faces Democratic challenger Eunic Ortiz for the seat, which has a slight Republican lean. In 2020, 47% of voters in the district supported Democratic President Joe Biden, while 52% went for former Republican President Donald Trump.

In addition to the slight voter advantage, DiCeglie also has a hefty war chest.

DiCeglie started August with $587,660 cash on hand between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Economic Freedom Committee. Ortiz, on the other hand, will start the month with $111,597 in available spending money between her campaign and affiliated political committee, Together United For Florida.

The pair will head straight into the General Election as the only two candidates in the race.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfEos8OPy8M

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFather, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories