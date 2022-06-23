June 23, 2022
Florida Police Benevolent Association endorses Nick DiCeglie for Senate run

Kelly Hayes
June 23, 2022

Nick DiCeglie Campaign 2022
The Florida PBA is the state’s largest professional association for law enforcement and corrections officers.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association has announced its endorsement of Rep. Nick DiCeglie as he runs for Senate District 18.

Founded in the 1960s, the Florida PBA is the state’s largest professional association for law enforcement and corrections officers. It advocates for law enforcement in the Capitol and provides assistance during labor negotiations and officer disciplinary cases.

“We are proud to endorse Nick DiCeglie for Florida Senate District 18. He demonstrates a strong commitment to the men and women of law enforcement, corrections and probation. We know he has our back,” the organization wrote in a statement.

The endorsement comes shortly after state Sen. Ed Hooper announced his support for DiCeglie.

DiCeglie, an outgoing Representative, is running to succeed Sen. Jeff Brandes in Senate District 18, which covers west Pinellas County. DiCeglie was first elected to the House in the House District 66 in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020.

DiCeglie faces Democratic challenger Eunic Ortiz for the seat, which has a slight Republican lean. In 2020, 47% of voters in the district supported Democratic President Joe Biden, while 52% went for former Republican President Donald Trump.

In addition to the slight voter advantage, DiCeglie also has a hefty war chest.

DiCeglie collected $76,200 during May between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Economic Freedom Committee. May’s haul brings DiCeglie’s total to $906,824.

Ortiz, on the other hand, has raised $217,564 between her campaign and affiliated political committee, Together United For Florida.

The pair will head straight into the General Election as the only two candidates in the race.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

