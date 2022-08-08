Coastal Cloud awarded ‘Best Company to Work For’ in Florida

For the sixth year in a row, Coastal Cloud has been named to Florida Trend’s annual list of Best Companies to Work For. Coastal Cloud’s growth over the past year has moved the company from a medium-sized company to the large employer category, ranking 15th overall on the list.

“We are so proud to be highlighted for the sixth year in a row by Florida Trend’s Best Company to Work For list,” said Sara Hale, President of Coastal Cloud. “We believe our company culture truly sets us apart, providing a better quality of life to our employees and better services and solutions to our customers.”

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Expert Partner that provides technology consulting services to businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. For the past two years, customers have ranked Coastal Cloud the Number 1 Salesforce partner across the globe.

The company, which is also celebrating its 10th year in business this year, was created with employee culture and quality of life in mind. With an almost exclusively virtual workforce, this flexibility has allowed the company to attract employees at all stages of their career, with diversity of background, gender, race, geography and skillsets, enabling the company to better assist clients across the nation with innovative ideas and solutions.

Companies that chose to participate in the Florida Trend Best Companies to Work For list underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“These inspirational and visionary companies provide a glimpse into what tomorrow’s workplace and workforce will look like. Lessons learned from these industry pioneers span far and wide,” said Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. “They continue to innovate and step outside the box with critical thinking to ensure the success of not only their internal employees, but their clients as well.”