Dianne Williams-Cox bounces back in fundraising for City Commission re-election bid

After raising less than $1,000 in June, Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox outraised her opponents in July, campaign finance records show.

The incumbent for City Commission Seat 5 racked up $21,000 in contributions last month. On July 16, she received $1,000 from the Florida Police Benevolent Association and $1,000 from Greenpoint Developers on July 17. The Big Bend Police Benevolent Association has endorsed Williams-Cox.

Her campaign spent $19,000 during the month of July. On July 12, her campaign gave $10,000 to Positive Chuck for canvassing and gave Lamar Media over $4,000 for advertising on July 20.

Williams-Cox has also received endorsements from Grow Tallahassee, former Tallahassee City Commissioner Elaine Bryant, and retired Leon County School Board member Maggie Lewis-Butler.

Adner Marcelin raised $5,520 in July. While there were no individual contributions of $1,000, his campaign received two $500 contributions from the Florida Professional Firefighters, a state association.

The former Tallahassee NAACP President, who registered to run in December, spent over $16,000 last month. He gave $14,000 to Resonance Campaigns on July 21 for graphic design, postage and mailers. He reimbursed himself $800 for printing, fuel and email verification.

Marcelin has been endorsed by the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters Union, the Leon County Democratic Environmental Caucus, lawyer Ben Crump, former Tallahassee Mayor Dot Inman-Johnson — who is his campaign manager — and Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter.

He has been critical of Williams-Cox for accepting $4,500 in contributions from current and former members of Florida State University leadership after she voted in favor of the $27 million Blueprint allocation for repairs to FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

“It demonstrates exactly how little she values our intelligence and our tax dollars,” Marcelin said in a statement released to Florida Politics in April.

Shelby Green raised $2,686 in July, loaning herself $750 on July 16. She spent $1,756, including more than $500 on yard signs.

The research fellow at the Energy and Policy Institute has been endorsed by the Tallahassee Board of Realtors and the Run for Something political committee.