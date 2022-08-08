August 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
RNC is requiring coronavirus testing for its spring donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago. Image via Reuters.

Associated PressAugust 8, 20222min5

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Broward Health’s top doctor now heads the Florida Medical Association

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Why would Ron DeSantis campaign for election-deniers?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach
The circumstances of the raid were not immediately clear.

Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The circumstances were not immediately clear. Justice Department spokesperson Dena Iverson said the agency had no comment when asked whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had personally authorized the search.

Florida Politics first reported the raid Monday evening on Twitter.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in his statement.

The action comes as Trump has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for President.

The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s presidency had concluded. That matter was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it had found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as President, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

It was not clear whether the FBI search was connected to that probe.

A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBroward Health's top doctor now heads the Florida Medical Association

nextAxios Media purchased by Cox Enterprises

5 comments

  • Dan

    August 8, 2022 at 7:59 pm

    America = Banana Republic.
    This is what happens in 3rd world dictatorships.

    Reply

  • Miami Tony

    August 8, 2022 at 8:01 pm

    Ultimately Donald Trump will make Richard Nixon look like Mayor McCheese by comparison in terms of corruption, criminality and out and out stupidity.

    Reply

  • tom palmer

    August 8, 2022 at 8:05 pm

    I’m willing to withhold judgment on this raid until I know more. Right now we don’t know anything really..

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    August 8, 2022 at 8:18 pm

    The Democrats are the modern day Hitler youth led my the brain dead Biden. Who is the Wizard of Oz? Who is the one behind the curtain calling for this?

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    August 8, 2022 at 8:34 pm

    When is the FBI going to raid Hunter Biden’s house? How about Hillary Clinton’s house? How about the Biden crime family as a whole? A bunch of idiots that are now multi millionaires. This is now the “People’s Republic of Amerika”. A total embarrassment.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories