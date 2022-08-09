Rick Scott wants Joe Biden to tell media why FBI raided Donald Trump compound

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wants President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray to explain to media Monday night’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound, seemingly targeting Trump taking classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.

The Mar-a-Lago raid, Scott stressed, is one the Biden administration — and not the former President — must explain.

“Here’s what needs to happen today. Separately, Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, and Joe Biden need to do a press conference, take all questions, explain why they’re doing what they’re doing. What each of them knew when,” Scott argued.

“This should scare every American until we get answers,” Scott continued. “You should have unbelievable concern.”

Scott made the comments during an appearance on the Fox Business Channel’s “Mornings with Maria.” This was his first interview since the Trump raid, first reported by Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch, became global news Monday night.

Heated rhetoric abounded from Scott throughout the segment.

“I got more phone calls last night from people thinking, ‘What is this? Is this like Latin America, what they do with political opponents in Latin America?'” Scott said.

“This is unprecedented,” Scott fumed at another point. “A former President, a potential opponent to Biden in 2024, his house gets raided. We know the Biden administration targets their opponents. Merrick Garland targets Democrats’ opponents.”

Scott’s comments Tuesday amplify the concern from a tweet the night before, where he said he wanted answers but did not call for a press availability directly.

“The FBI’s raid of Mar-A-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the Biden admin’s history of going after parents and other political opponents. This is 3rd World country stuff. We need answers NOW. This FBI must explain what they were doing today & why,” Scott urged.

Scott has yet to talk to Trump since the raid, he said on Fox Business, but intends to reach out this week.