August 9, 2022
Eddie Geller goes on TV in CD 15
Eddie Geller first TV ad.

Geller ad
He puts aside jingles to promote his progressive credentials.

A catchy web video with a retro jingle introduced Democrat Eddie Geller to voters last year. Now, the Democratic congressional candidate has an ad going up on TV.

This time, it’s not the candidate’s sense of humor but his progressive bona fides given the spotlight.

“This confirms what we already knew: Eddie is the only Democrat in this race who can fight back against the Republican messaging machine,” campaign spokesman Derek McDonald said.

“If Democrats are serious about flipping the 15th, we need a candidate who is serious about raising the funds necessary to compete. Eddie has worked tirelessly over the last year to build a progressive coalition, earn the support of Democratic voters across the district, and amass the resources necessary to share his vision and unique brand. This is the culmination of all that hard work.”

The video shows Geller meeting with voters in a park and in a classroom.

“Eddie Geller is running to restore abortion rights, enact health care for all, and combat climate change,” a narrator states.

Graphics show off endorsements from progressive figures like state Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, and former state Rep. Sean Shaw, a Tampa Bay Democrat. He also has the support of Progressives for Democracy in America, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida and the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Tampa Bay.

A title card calls Geller “The progressive for Congress,” clearly positioning himself as the candidate on the left in a competitive Democratic Primary with Alan Cohn. Geller’s campaign announced the ad makes him the first Democrat in the district to go on TV, but Cohn announced he was hitting the airwaves the same day.

A release announcing the 15-second ad also takes a swipe at Cohn for reporting less than $100,000 raised in the last financial quarter despite announcing a six-figure haul to press. Cohn’s campaign has credited the discrepancy to a mistake in reporting by a Treasurer no longer working with the campaign.

The two face off in a Democratic Primary on Aug. 23, along with three other Democrats. A Republican Primary will take place the same day, and the party nominees face off in the General Election on Nov. 8.

The open seat serves as a new seat awarded to Florida in the reapportionment process following the Census.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

