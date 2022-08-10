Latest Lincoln Project ad stokes presidential paranoia, suggests snitch sparked Mar-a-Lago raid

Trolling former President Donald Trump, a new Lincoln Project ad raises questions who from his inner circle snitched. The ad will be broadcast in the Bedminster, New Jersey market, where Trump stayed as FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Who was it, Donald?” a female narrator asks. “Who gave you up to the feds?”

A second woman’s voice chimes in and whispers more directly: “Who squealed?”

The one-minute spot features newsreel footage of the raid on Trump’s Florida home.

It also shows pictures published first by Axios and featured in a new book on Trump by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. The photographs show clumps of papers with hand-written notes reportedly being flushed down a toilet. The images seem to confirm reports from February that Trump frequently would stuff sensitive documents in White House toilets to dispose of them.

But the ad notes that’s not what the raid in Florida this week sought out. The FBI reportedly seized 15 boxes of papers found at the Trump estate.

“No, not that stuff,” the main narrator states. “The classified documents; 15 boxes of top secret files.”

“That’s naughty Donald,” the whispering woman states.

A wave of reactions has followed the raid, from defenders on the Right calling it a miscarriage of justice while critics on the Left thirst for indictments.

But the Lincoln ad seeks to stoke presidential paranoia.

“But who leaked?” the narrator states, as an image of Trump beside children Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump flashes on screen. Pictures of son Eric Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner all quickly flash by, along with a photo of the former President walking alongside former First Lady Melania Trump.

A narrator directly implicates his family and others, with the whispering voice rubbing insults in after each name.

“Was it Jared?” “Ungrateful.”

“Ivanka?” “They’re backing away from you.”

“Don Jr?” “Your own son.”

“Eric?” “Do you even care?”

“Melania?” “She wants to escape.”

“(Former Chief of Staff) Mark Meadows?” “Who did it?”

The ad notes many of those named have testified to the Jan. 6 Committee in the House, and may also be cooperating with the FBI.

“Someone who you trusted betrayed you,” the ad states. “Now you’re the first President to have his home raided by the FBI.”

Organizers for the Lincoln Project say the latest ad seeks to stress that even those closest to Trump see legal troubles surfacing.

“The rats are jumping ship and Donald is realizing he can’t trust even his own family. He knows he taught his kids that blood doesn’t matter if prison is on the line,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project. “Donald knows the calls are coming from inside the house and he’s running out of time to figure out who it is.”