Democratic lawmakers call for Attorney General investigation into FPL

Four Democratic lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Ashley Moody to investigate Florida Power & Light (FPL) following repeated scandals involving the utility company, Florida’s largest.

Reps. Anna V. Eskamani, Joy Goff-Marcil, Yvonne Hayes Hinson and Carlos Guillermo Smith said recent reports have exposed ample evidence of malfeasance at FPL.

The scandals began after the 2020 election with three spoiler candidates. But according to reports, FPL agents have attempted to bribe a Jacksonville City Council member, directed campaign contributions from dark-money nonprofits, bankrolled a right-wing news organization and operated a secret bar in Tallahassee.

“The corruption, influence peddling, and breaches of the public trust by FPL and its senior executives should be of grave concern,” the quartet wrote.

“It raises significant questions about the potential of FPL using ratepayer funds to influence elections and undermine democracy through fake candidate schemes, astroturfing, and attempted bribes. It also exposes FPL’s tactics to intimidate and smear journalists, elected officials, and members of the public who dare critique their practices.”

The four question how FPL could sell liquor from its secret bar since it doesn’t have a liquor license. Additionally, the story sparked questions about violations of Florida’s legislative gift ban.

“FPL ratepayers deserve to know whether the money they are forced to send the utility every month to pay their bills was used to influence elections and undermine our democracy through fake candidates and other schemes — and whether FPL broke any laws in its quest for total political control of our state,” they wrote.

The scandals followed reporting by the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel and Florida Times-Union that began with three spoiler candidates funded by “Grow United,” which has been linked to FPL consultants.

Democratic Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder has slammed Moody for contributions made to her political committee that he linked back to FPL. Uhlfelder has also said he would investigate FPL on his first day in office.