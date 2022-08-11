Byron Donalds backs Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13 Republican nomination

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is endorsing Anna Paulina Luna as she faces a crowded Republican Primary roster for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Donalds, a Naples Republican, was first elected to Congress in 2020. The businessman serves Florida’s 19th Congressional District, which covers the bulk of Southwest Florida including Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Estero and Naples.

“Anna Paulina Luna is a constitutional conservative, USAF Veteran, and Freedom Caucus the candidate. She is not only fully backed by President (Donald) Trump, but she will make a wonderful representative for the residents of Pinellas county,” Donalds said in a statement.

Donalds is set to join Luna at an event with controversial Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a staunch ally of former President Trump, on Sunday.

“I look forward to speaking at her event with Rep. Boebert on August 14th,” Donalds added.

The endorsement from Donalds further cements Luna’s support from Trump and his aligned allies, after earning the coveted endorsement from the former President himself. Such endorsements may prove vital as she faces a crowded GOP Primary ballot — her ties with Trump have kept her near the front of the race.

Luna has also been endorsed by Turning Point Action, founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as well as former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

The Air Force veteran faces former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett, Republican strategist Amanda Makki, Christine Quinn and Moneer Kheireddine in the Republican Primary. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The district, which has changed due to redistricting, now extends further north into traditionally red parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, the currently drawn district’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. This has left one Democratic candidate — former Barack Obama administration official Eric Lynn — in the race.