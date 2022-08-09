‘Soviet-style behavior’: Donald Trump-endorsed Anna Paulina Luna responds to Mar-a-Lago search

Donald Trump-endorsed congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna is denouncing the FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, calling it “Soviet-style behavior.”

In a video released Tuesday morning, Luna called the raid “inexcusable” and “worse than Watergate.” The search, which was part of an investigation into whether Trump took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, has drawn criticism from conservatives. Florida Politics first reported on the raid Monday evening on Twitter.

“Americans have absolutely lost faith in our justice system. And frankly, while this is happening, just imagine what the world is thinking,” Luna said in the video.

Since launching her first campaign for CD 13 in 2020, Luna has been an avid Trump supporter, earning his endorsement in both 2020 and in this election cycle.

“My prayers and thoughts are with you, Mr. President. We will not back down. We will not be silenced,” she said in a statement. “This is the United States of America, and we will not allow this Soviet-style behavior to continue to take place.”

In her response to the raid, she speculated on his rumored 2024 run and how this may impact it.

“Over the last, now going on five, six years, we’ve seen the DOJ, the media, really target conservatives, and specifically those that they would consider political threats. So if you wonder why they’re now targeting President Trump the way that they are, I mean, the fact is is that it’s very likely that he’s going to be running (for) the nomination in 2024 and they don’t want him to run,” she said.

“Unfortunately, what happened today, it’s going to forever scar and tarnish the reputation of the FBI and those in the organization that still believe in due process and still believe in the Constitution. It should have never happened. What happened was wrong, and frankly, until we can get this country back, it’s bad.”

Luna faces a crowded Republican Primary, but her ties with Trump have kept her near the front of the race.

The Air Force veteran faces former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett, Republican strategist Amanda Makki, Christine Quinn and Moneer Kheireddine in the Republican Primary. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The district, which has changed due to redistricting, now extends further north into traditionally red parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, the currently drawn district’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. This has left one Democratic candidate — former Barack Obama administration official Eric Lynn — in the race.

Candidates are running to replace outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist as he runs for Governor.