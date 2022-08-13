Matching funds firm Daniel Uhlfelder’s lead in Dem AG Primary fundraising

Democratic Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder has been touting his campaign’s decision to take matching funds in recent weeks and the most recent fundraising reports in the three-way race say that was a good idea.

Uhlfelder reported raising $141,338 of hard money in the week ending Aug. 5, a sum buoyed by $129,447 in matching funds from the state of Florida. All told, he has raised $329,255 in hard money and has spent just $171,780 of that sum.

“We’ve accessed these critical funds due to the outpouring of support of thousands of people across Florida,” Uhlfelder, a lawyer from Santa Rosa Beach, said earlier this week.

“I couldn’t be more grateful. With this boost, we are going to be able to bring our message of an economy that puts working families first to more voters. Democrats want to nominate a candidate who can win. These funds will help us do that, and return the Attorney General’s Office to Democratic hands.”

Uhlfelder’s associated political committee Hold Tallahassee Accountable raised $2,500 during the same week, while spending $10,000. Almost $9,000 remains in the account.

While Uhlfelder seems well-positioned to actually spend down the closing stretch of the Primary, opponents Aramis Ayala and Jim Lewis aren’t so well off.

Ayala, a former State Attorney from Orlando, raised $2,313 and spent $4,378 during the week ending Aug. 5, closing the week with a little more than $15,000 on hand.

Lewis, a lawyer from Fort Lauderdale, hasn’t accepted a campaign contribution since March. He has under $2,000 on hand.

No matter which of these three Democrats prevails, the well-funded Ashley Moody awaits in the General Election. With no Primary challenger, the entrenched incumbent from Plant City continued to pad her campaign coffers in the week ending Aug. 5, raising nearly $35,000 between her campaign account and her political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody.

Moody’s committee has nearly $5 million cash on hand, while the campaign account has over $1.2 million on hand.