August 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Matching funds firm Daniel Uhlfelder’s lead in Dem AG Primary fundraising
Daniel Uhlfelder has the fundraising lead.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 13, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour

2022Headlines

Statewide bus tour to be Nikki Fried’s last lap in Primary race for Governor

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist embarks on ‘Hope For Florida’ tour to close out Primary

Uhlfelder headshot
Ashley Moody awaits the Democratic Primary winner in the General Election.

Democratic Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder has been touting his campaign’s decision to take matching funds in recent weeks and the most recent fundraising reports in the three-way race say that was a good idea.

Uhlfelder reported raising $141,338 of hard money in the week ending Aug. 5, a sum buoyed by $129,447 in matching funds from the state of Florida. All told, he has raised $329,255 in hard money and has spent just $171,780 of that sum.

“We’ve accessed these critical funds due to the outpouring of support of thousands of people across Florida,” Uhlfelder, a lawyer from Santa Rosa Beach, said earlier this week.

“I couldn’t be more grateful. With this boost, we are going to be able to bring our message of an economy that puts working families first to more voters. Democrats want to nominate a candidate who can win. These funds will help us do that, and return the Attorney General’s Office to Democratic hands.”

Uhlfelder’s associated political committee Hold Tallahassee Accountable raised $2,500 during the same week, while spending $10,000. Almost $9,000 remains in the account.

While Uhlfelder seems well-positioned to actually spend down the closing stretch of the Primary, opponents Aramis Ayala and Jim Lewis aren’t so well off.

Ayala, a former State Attorney from Orlando, raised $2,313 and spent $4,378 during the week ending Aug. 5, closing the week with a little more than $15,000 on hand.

Lewis, a lawyer from Fort Lauderdale, hasn’t accepted a campaign contribution since March. He has under $2,000 on hand.

No matter which of these three Democrats prevails, the well-funded Ashley Moody awaits in the General Election. With no Primary challenger, the entrenched incumbent from Plant City continued to pad her campaign coffers in the week ending Aug. 5, raising nearly $35,000 between her campaign account and her political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody.

Moody’s committee has nearly $5 million cash on hand, while the campaign account has over $1.2 million on hand.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDavid Bellamy sends cease-and-desist letter to Jeremy Matlow over radio ad

nextKiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories