August 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Travis Hutson self-funds $90K ahead of competitive SD 7 Primary
Travis Hutson has a Primary and is spending his own cash.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 13, 20223min1

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Jessica Baker dominates HD 17 cash race

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

As Reggie Gaffney stumbles, Tracie Davis kicks SD 5 fundraising into high gear

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Lauren Boebert backs Anna Paulina Luna, releases robocall

image005
Opponent Gerry James has under $1k on hand.

Sen. Travis Hutson is spending his own money in the final stretch of the GOP Primary in Senate District 7.

Hutson, facing his first Primary battle since the one he won when the seat was open in 2015, loaned his campaign account $90,000 in the week ending Aug. 5.

This was the first money Hutson personally put into this campaign, and it was a necessary move given $114,911 of spending in the same week, with television and mail buys making up most of that spend.

Hutson’s campaign account has just $12,400 on hand, but given his family wealth, another big personal loan or two certainly could be budgeted.

There was no activity during the same week for Hutson’s two primary political committees, First Coast Business Foundation and Sunshine State Conservatives. Each of those accounts has under $20,000 on hand.

Ponte Vedra’s Gerry James is running against Hutson. James, a political newcomer, sees Hutson as a “RINO.” A pro wrestler and pro footballer during the 20th century, he also has done some professional golfing.

He also has run his campaign on a shoestring budget, and the week ending Aug. 5 exemplified that. James raised $3,250, spent $3,348, and ended the week with under $900 cash on hand.

Much of the spending during the week appeared to be for incidentals, including a trip to a Jacksonville Arby’s outside the district for a $13.10 lunch on August 1. He followed that up with a $49.45 spend at another Jacksonville restaurant, Bento Asian Kitchen, the same day. He also gave Moms for Liberty $100 from his campaign account.

Hutson has sailed to victory, garnering over 60% of the vote in his General Elections, a function of representing a safe Republican district. Former President Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by roughly 20 points in the district in 2020.

The district includes territory in St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAs Reggie Gaffney stumbles, Tracie Davis kicks SD 5 fundraising into high gear

nextJessica Baker dominates HD 17 cash race

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    August 13, 2022 at 6:50 pm

    “RINO” = much less of a neo nazi terrorist supporter. Gerry James is an anti-government terrorist supporter… Trumpian mad man… saboteur of government.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories