DNC ad slamming Rick Scott targets seniors on Social Security

Social Security just turned 87. Now, Democrats are telling voters U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wants it dead.

A digital ad launched Monday by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) targets Florida seniors regarding a controversial Midterm agenda released in February by Scott, Chair of the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. That plan originally called for all Americans to pay some income tax and for programs like Social Security to potentially sunset. Scott has since pulled those points from his plan.

But the ad continues to hammer the Senator as he leads the effort to regain a GOP majority in the Senate. In a 15-second digital spot, a narrator lays out the Republican agenda as pictures of Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear in the background.

“The Republican agenda? Cutting your Social Security and Medicare benefits,” the narrator asserts.

Then more uplifting music, along with pictures of Democratic President Joe Biden meeting with seniors, takes over.

“But Democrats are lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and protecting Medicare,” the narrator continues. “This November, only one party is fighting for America’s seniors.”

DNC officials pointed to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act as a sign of Democratic policies benefiting seniors.

The ad will hit Sunshine State voters becoming engaged in politics; the ads started running just over a week ahead of statewide Primaries.

The messaging appears to be something Democrats plan to emphasize repeatedly between now and November, when Florida will hold a U.S. Senate race and a Governor’s race.

“Instead of celebrating Social Security on its 87th birthday, Republicans are doubling down on their ultra-MAGA agenda of cutting Social Security and Medicare, which could put the benefits that Florida seniors rely on in jeopardy,” said Jaime Harrison, DNC chair.

“As Democrats are poised to lower prescription drug costs and continue protecting Medicare for seniors, Republicans have rallied behind plans that could slash their hard earned benefits — showing that only one party is fighting for Florida seniors this November.”

DNC officials note 4.9 Floridians receive Social Security benefits, and 4.6 depend on Medicare for health care coverage.