August 15, 2022
DNC ad slamming Rick Scott targets seniors on Social Security
Image via DNC.

Jacob Ogles

Rick Scott
The ads launched on the 87th anniversary of Social Security.

Social Security just turned 87. Now, Democrats are telling voters U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wants it dead.

A digital ad launched Monday by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) targets Florida seniors regarding a controversial Midterm agenda released in February by Scott, Chair of the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. That plan originally called for all Americans to pay some income tax and for programs like Social Security to potentially sunset. Scott has since pulled those points from his plan.

But the ad continues to hammer the Senator as he leads the effort to regain a GOP majority in the Senate. In a 15-second digital spot, a narrator lays out the Republican agenda as pictures of Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear in the background.

“The Republican agenda? Cutting your Social Security and Medicare benefits,” the narrator asserts.

Then more uplifting music, along with pictures of Democratic President Joe Biden meeting with seniors, takes over.

“But Democrats are lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and protecting Medicare,” the narrator continues. “This November, only one party is fighting for America’s seniors.”

DNC officials pointed to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act as a sign of Democratic policies benefiting seniors.

The ad will hit Sunshine State voters becoming engaged in politics; the ads started running just over a week ahead of statewide Primaries.

The messaging appears to be something Democrats plan to emphasize repeatedly between now and November, when Florida will hold a U.S. Senate race and a Governor’s race.

“Instead of celebrating Social Security on its 87th birthday, Republicans are doubling down on their ultra-MAGA agenda of cutting Social Security and Medicare, which could put the benefits that Florida seniors rely on in jeopardy,” said Jaime Harrison, DNC chair.

“As Democrats are poised to lower prescription drug costs and continue protecting Medicare for seniors, Republicans have rallied behind plans that could slash their hard earned benefits — showing that only one party is fighting for Florida seniors this November.”

DNC officials note 4.9 Floridians receive Social Security benefits, and 4.6 depend on Medicare for health care coverage.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

4 comments

  • Joe Corsin

    August 15, 2022 at 11:07 am

    Lest we forget greasy greasy grifter RICK SCOTT’S fraud case where he pled the fifth like 70 times. Thinks everyone should be taxed in some way so that he can stuff his own fat azz pockets when he scams medicare. Wants poor people and old people to commit suicide if they can’t work for more than a month. Just a rotten hog.

    Reply

  • Just a comment

    August 15, 2022 at 11:08 am

    We better vote any political figures don’t get anything.i think that’s constitutional

    Reply

  • Just a comment

    August 15, 2022 at 11:16 am

    Like Rick is saying you no good working class don’t deserve the spit on the gutter

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    August 15, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    Democrat talking point 101. Break out this scare fest every election. The Republicans are coming for your social security, Medicare, etc. of course it is BS but they appeal to the uneducated out there.

    Reply

