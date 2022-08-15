August 15, 2022
Jimmy Patronis endorses Joel Rudman for HD 3
Joel Rudman gets another solid endorsement.

Joel rudman
Rudman also has the backing of former U.S. Rep Jeff Miller and outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is throwing his support behind Dr. Joel Rudman in the House District 3 race a week out from the Primary Election.

“I have always appreciated members of the Florida House who bring subject material expertise to the legislative process,” Patronis said in a statement. “I think Dr. Rudman’s profession and knowledge will be of great benefit to bring down the cost of health care delivery in Florida.”

“Joel Rudman will be a great member for Northwest Florida, but will also benefit the State of Florida as a whole,” he added. “Rudman is my Republican pick for State House.”

The HD 3 seat became open when Rep. Jayer Williamson announced he would not seek re-election. Rudman entered the race in March.

“What can I say when Northwest Florida’s highest election official supports you,” Rudman said. “I will work with CFO Patronis to lower property insurance rates and keep Florida fiscally sound.”

Rudman has been a family doctor in Navarre for 17 years. In recent years he has been vocal about his opposition to mask mandates in Florida schools.

This past Legislative Session, Rudman testified before the Legislature in support of the Florida Physician Freedom of Speech bill.

He has received endorsements from Williamson and former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, as well as the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Realtors and Florida Medical Association.

Rudman’s opponent, former legislative aide Mariya Calkins, has the backing of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, state Reps. Tommy Gregory and Anthony Sabatini, Santa Rosa County Commission Chair Bob Cole and Milton City Councilwomen Shannon Rice and Shari Sebastiao.

The Rudman campaign raised more than $37,000 in July and an affiliated political committee, the Committee to Protect Florida, raised $50,750. He received $1,000 contributions from the Committee for Florida Justice Reform and the Doctors Company Florida PAC.

HD 3 covers parts of Santa Rosa County and northern Okaloosa County.

