Police chiefs back Ashley Moody re-election

The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) is endorsing Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election bid, the latest sign that law enforcement wants the Plant City Republican elected for four more years as Florida’s “top cop.”

On Monday, three FPCA leaders made the case for the second-term endorsement.

“On behalf of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, we are honored to endorse Attorney General Ashley Moody for reelection,” said FPCA president and Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry. “General Moody has devoted her entire career to enforcing our laws, preserving the safety of our communities, and upholding the rule of law.”

“General Moody has proven herself as a dedicated public servant who cares about law enforcement officers and their families, and the FPCA looks forward to continuing our work with her on behalf of the people of Florida,” added FPCA first vice president and Clermont Police Department Chief Charles “Chuck” Broadway.

FPCA second vice president and Tampa International Airport Police Department Chief Charlie Vazquez added more detail, citing “Moody’s initiatives like her Be A Florida Hero officer recruitment initiative and #BackTheBlue officer recognition program” as “just a few examples of her leadership on behalf of law enforcement.”

The FPCA backed Moody in 2018 also, endorsing her in a competitive Primary to replace term-limited Pam Bondi. Back then, they noted her experience as a former federal prosecutor and Circuit Court judge.

The endorsement continued what was building law enforcement momentum for her in the summer of 2018, coming after more than 40 County Sheriffs, the Florida Police Benevolent Association and more than half of Florida’s state attorneys also endorsed Moody in what was a competitive Primary.

That momentum carried to the General Election, where even Democratic Sheriffs endorsed her in the end.

This time around, Moody has no Primary, and she has used the time to reinforce her position for the General Election, collecting endorsements and raising serious money.

The Friends of Ashley Moody committee has nearly $5 million cash on hand, while the campaign account has over $1.2 million on hand, as of Aug. 5.

Three Democrats seek to replace her, and whoever gets the nomination will face a sizable cash deficit from the beginning.

Democratic Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder of Santa Rosa Beach raised $329,255 in hard money and has spent just $171,780 through Aug. 5 between his campaign account and his political committee, Hold Tallahassee Accountable.

Opponents Aramis Ayala and Jim Lewis aren’t so well off.

Ayala, a former State Attorney from Orlando, has a little more than $15,000 on hand.

Lewis, a lawyer from Fort Lauderdale, hasn’t accepted a campaign contribution since March. He has under $2,000 on hand.