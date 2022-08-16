August 16, 2022
‘They’re turning on you’: New Lincoln Project ad spotlights Donald Trump’s isolation

A.G. GancarskiAugust 16, 20223min0

Trump Lincoln J6
'We're the only people you can trust.'

The political consultants at the Lincoln Project broke with the Republican Party over Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still messaging to the former President.

The latest spot launches Tuesday, a targeted ad buy designed to be seen in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump summers, as well as in Palm Beach, which is where his winter Mar-a-Lago compound is located. The Lincoln Project has made a habit of such targeted ad buys.

The new 60-second ad (“Outsider”) plays up the familiar antipathy between Trump and the group he calls “the Loser Project.” But the narration also maintains that despite the mutual antagonism between the former President and the former Republicans, Trump can at least rely on the Lincoln Project to tell him the truth.

“You hate us,” a female narrator says. “And we’re not your biggest fans either … but in a funny way, we’re the only people you can trust.”

The narrative then recaps a series of Lincoln Project owns of the former President in recent years, painting a picture of a befuddled President being outflanked by rivals at every turn.

“We told you that you’d lose, and you did … that Mike Pence would stab you on the back on Jan. 6, and he did … how Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy were using your name for money and power,” the narration recaps, before saving a Florida Man for last.

“And we told you Ron DeSantis was coming for you,” the narrator teased. “And now he thinks he’s bigger than you.”

Having established the theme of transactionality, the narrator suggests betrayal inevitably follows.

“They’re turning on you. All of them,” the voiceover continued, maintaining a tone of mockery to the end. “We’d tell you we’re sad for you, but we always tell you the truth.”

See the new Lincoln Project spot below.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

