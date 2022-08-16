Rick Scott says John Fetterman ‘lied’ about health amid stroke recovery

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott blasted a Senate candidate from Pennsylvania for having “lied about his health” during a national radio interview.

Scott, who helms the National Republican Senatorial Committee, weighed in on the General Election battle between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz with some thoughts on Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke earlier this year.

“Fetterman, first off, lied about his health. Fetterman wasn’t even on the campaign trail for months. I’m sorry that he’s had health problems, but he lied about it. And that right there should be a disqualifying factor,” Scott said on Tuesday’s Hugh Hewitt Show.

The Scott attack comes as Oz, a television star behind Fetterman in polls and struggling with questions of residency and authenticity after parachuting into Pennsylvania for the Primary, demands five debates with Fetterman, the sitting Lieutenant Governor of the Keystone State.

“Now that Fetterman has returned to the campaign trail after a 90-day break, Pennsylvanians deserve to know whether he will engage in real debates or go back into hiding in his basement,” a spokesman for Republican Oz told NBC News.

Scott’s concern for Fetterman’s health was only one issue he had with Oz’s opponent.

“The worst thing is, he’s going to be worse than Bernie Sanders. If you like Bernie Sanders, he’s your guy. But I don’t think that’s where Pennsylvania is,” Scott contended.

The FiveThirtyEight poll average contradicts Scott’s assertion about Pennsylvanians, with Fetterman closing in on 50% support, more than ten points above Oz, a former television star who emerged from a crowded Primary with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Oz has collected $19 million for the Senate race, but has self-funded 70% of that, reports a Pennsylvania newspaper. Fetterman has been the more dynamic fundraiser.

During Tuesday’s Hugh Hewitt Show segment, guest host Kurt Schlicter kept pressing Scott on Oz’s inability to catch on with donors, asking if Scott would call Oz and tell him to write himself a check to make up the difference.

“We’re going to invest,” Scott, known for his own campaign self-funding through three elections, said of the NRSC efforts. “I know he’s investing.”