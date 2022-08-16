August 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Carol Whitmore discusses homeless background in video appeal to voters
Carol Whitmore gets blasted for not playing fair.

Jacob OglesAugust 16, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii

HeadlinesSW Florida

Hearing delayed for vegan mom in starvation death of son

HeadlinesSW Florida

Mike Rahn’s ex-wife endorses him after mailer asserts he’s a delinquent dad

Carol Whitmore ART
The ad comes near the end of a bruising GOP Primary.

Carol Whitmore has served for years on the Manatee County Commission and before that as Mayor of Holmes Beach. But well before that, she was a homeless teenager in the community.

In a last-minute appeal to voters across local airwaves, Whitmore shares her personal story in a direct-to-the-camera communication to voters.

“At the age of 15, I was homeless here in Manatee County, but in this town we don’t feel sorry for ourselves,” she said. “We fight.”

Whitmore’s official biography states she moved to Manatee County in 1969 and would become a nurse in 1977.

The ad comes on the heels of a deeply negative campaign season in Manatee County, one in which political opponent Jason Bearden called for charges accusing Whitmore of stealing signs and, in turn, Whitmore has attacked him for business failures and questionable economic proposals.

“I know there’s a bunch of nonsense out there, so I wanted to give it to you straight,” she said.

In the background, excerpts from local newspapers, including an endorsement piece in the Observer that read “God bless her passion for Manatee County,” appear. So does an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who calls her a “relentless guardian of our tax dollars.”

Whitmore then directly counters some of the attacks on her record.

“I will fund our Sheriff,” she said, “and I will fight (Joe) Biden’s disastrous inflation. And I will protect your tax dollars with everything I’ve got.

“I’m Carol Whitmore and I’d proud to call Manatee County my home.”

The 30-second ad will reach Fox News and Fox Business viewers over the last days of the campaign.

Whitmore faces Bearden in a closed Republican Primary on Aug. 23. She’s running for re-election in her out-large seat so voters across Manatee County will vote in the election.

In the past two years, Whitmore, a former chair of the Manatee County Commission, has served in a political minority along with two other commissioners up for re-election this year.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist internal polling shows 10-point lead on Nikki Fried

nextNew poll says Nikki Fried has overtaken Charlie Crist in Florida Democratic primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories