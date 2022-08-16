Andy Thomson’s campaign to represent south Palm Beach’s HD 91 draws broad support

First responders, businessmen, teachers, real estate agents, doctors, union workers and advocates for human rights are all joining together to back Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson’s House bid.

The endorsements come even though the Primary has not determined which Republican Thomson, a Democrat, will face.

His rival will be either political novice Christina DuCasse or Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman. The two candidates face off next week for the right to compete with Thomson in November.

Endorsements for Thomson announced Tuesday are AFL-CIO Florida, one of the state’s largest unions; Associated Industries of Florida, which calls itself “The Voice of Florida Business”; the Fraternal Order of Police; the Florida Medical Association; the Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928; the Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union; Realtors Association of Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie; The Florida Realtors Association; and the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council Voters Alliance.

Thomson’s support from such a wide-ranging collection of groups is a testament to his focus on policy solutions, not politics, the release from his campaign says.

“This campaign has been about bringing people together to focus on Florida’s future,” Thomson said, in a prepared statement. “We are organizing a winning coalition of residents, community leaders and organizations committed to creating a safe and vibrant community.”

House District 91’s boundaries were reshuffled in the decennial redistricting process, so now the district encompasses Boca Raton, parts of Highland Beach, and part of West Boca.

Thomson is the clear front-runner in the money race. Between his personal campaign account and his political committee, Running with Andy Thomson, Thomson holds $283,540, including the $30,000 he loaned to his campaign. That’s more cash than both his potential Republican rivals have on hand combined.

He also, however, has the luxury of not facing a contested Primary.

Thomson, who works as a lawyer, also received endorsements from the Palm Beach County police union, and his would-be future Democratic colleagues in the Legislature, such as Sens. Lori Berman, Shevrin Jones, Tina Polsky and Bobby Powell.

Thomson’s release also highlighted the support from them and other leaders such as Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg and Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon.

He said he’s focused on bringing people together to solve problems.

“That message is resonating,” he said.