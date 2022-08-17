August 17, 2022
Star-studded ¡Vamos Florida! weekend backs Annette Taddeo, primes Miami women for Primary Election
A cadre of community organizers, progressive Latinas and fellow elected Democrats, including Homestead Rep. Kevin Chambliss, joined Annette Taddeo for a rally and canvassing kickoff event last weekend. Image via Latino Victory.

EVA LONGORIA_16
The two-day event featured dozens of Latino celebrities supporting progressive, climate-minded candidates like Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

This past weekend proved fruitful for progressive, politically minded celebrities with an eye on the Sunshine State, as dozens of celebrated performers, journalists and activists with roots in Latin America united for the “¡Vamos Florida! Weekend of Action.”

Led by Latino Victory co-founder Eva Longoria Bastón, Chair Luis Miranda and President and CEO Nathalie Rayes, the two-day festivities featured a series of events encouraging women to support climate-minded candidates — most notably Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is running for Congress.

The weekend kicked off in Coral Gables with “Brunch Like a Madre,” named after Latino Victory’s “Vote Like a Madre” initiative to combat air pollution and climate change at the ballot box. Attendees, including a passel of influential Latinas, made a “pinky promise” take bold action to protect the planet and enlist others in the cause.

Latino Victory President and CEO Nathalie Rayes speaks as Latina celebrities and influencers at the “Brunch Like a Madre” event on Aug. 13 in Coral Gables. Image via Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Latino Victory.

Among those in attendance: TV host, author and motivational speaker Mariana Atencio; actress Renata Bresciani; journalist, model and TV host Candela Ferro; actor and producer Christian de la Fuente; actress Jeanine Mason; TV journalist and sportscaster Adriana Monsalve; Miami Freedom Project co-founder Ana Sofia Pelaez; playwright, actress, producer and political consultant Carmen Pelaez; actor, musician, model and TV personality Carlos Ponce; broadcast journalist María Elena Salinas; actor and comedian Daniel Sarcos; political strategist Marcos Vilar; and TV host and producer Alessandra Villegas.

The brunch event also featured a panel discussion between Longoria Bastón — a Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild award nominee — and Democratic National Committee Director of Hispanic Media Maria “Maca” Casado, Emmy-winning journalist and TV producer Maity Interiano, and actress and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres.

(L-R) Nathalie Rayes, Maity Interiano, Yoca Arditi-Rocha, and Eva Longoria Bastón speak as Latina celebrities and influencers join forces to encourage Latinas to take action on climate change and Vote Like A Madre on Aug. 13 in Coral Gables. Image via Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Latino Victory Project.

After the brunch event, Rayes and Miranda — father of award-winning actor, playwright, filmmaker and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda — joined Taddeo for a canvassing kickoff at the Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Taddeo is running in a Primary contest against Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell and Democratic socialist candidate Angel Montalvo for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. The winner will face either incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar or her Primary opponent, Frank Polo.

On Sunday, Longoria Bastón, Rayes and a cadre of community organizers met at Taddeo’s office for a “Get Out the Vote” rally and canvas kickoff event.

A cadre of community organizers, progressive Latinas and fellow elected Democrats, including Homestead Rep. Kevin Chambliss, joined Annette Taddeo for a rally and canvassing kickoff event last weekend. Image via Latino Victory.

Latino Victory Fund, the lobbying and political spending arm of Latino Victory, has endorsed Taddeo as its preferred representative in CD 27.

“(She is) part of the organization’s investments in Latino candidates and voters in this key battleground Latino state,” the group said.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

