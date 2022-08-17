Andrew Warren files suit to overturn Gov. DeSantis’ suspension, reinstate him as State Attorney

Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren, who was suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is filing a lawsuit in federal court to be reinstated.
“In our country there are protections for freedom and limits on power,” Warren told reporters in Tallahassee after filing the suit Wednesday. “Ron DeSantis may not like them, he may not respect them, but he does have to follow them.”
DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Warren, a Democrat, for Warren’s statement that he wouldn’t prosecute women who seek abortions or doctors who provide them in the wake of the Dobbs decision from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
In the suit, filed in the North District of Florida, Warren claims DeSantis is violating his First Amendment rights and overstepped his authority by suspending him. It also notes that Warren hasn’t received an abortion-related case to prosecute and claims DeSantis’ action is political retaliation for signing a petition saying he wouldn’t prosecute abortion-related cases.
A disagreement on policy matters doesn’t give DeSantis the power to suspend Warren for “incompetency” or “neglect of duty” — two reasons cited by DeSantis in his suspension order — the lawsuit argues.
“A difference of opinion is not ‘incompetency’ as defined by the Florida Constitution. Neither is the exercise of ethically and constitutionally required prosecutorial discretion,” the lawsuit states.
Warren said his suspension violates the will of the people who elected him.
“Ron DeSantis is hoping to get away with overturning a fair election; overturning the votes of hundreds of thousands of Floridians,” Warren said.
The lawsuit puts on hold any further action that can be taken against him, and essentially freezes his suspension in place while it plays out in the courts.
DeSantis’ action was a suspension, not a permanent removal from office. The state constitution allows Warren to fight his suspension and undergo a trial in the state Senate, which can vote to uphold the suspension or reinstate him. But Senate rules prevent that process from going forward while any lawsuit over the suspension takes place.
Paul Passarelli
August 17, 2022 at 10:56 am
Let’s see what happens. Will Warren change course following the shot across his bow, or will he stupidly maintain course, fail to uphold the law, and get taken out by a second round?
If he wins his appeal then the choice will be entirely his. If he loses his appeal, then the Senate will have sent a clear signal that civil servants don’t get to announce which laws they will refuse to uphold. — Unless it’s in the format of a campaign promise/lie.
Joe Corsin
August 17, 2022 at 12:07 pm
– Vote RED for right wing police state
– Vote RED for one year in jail for jaywalking
– Vote RED for life sentences for DUI
– Vote RED for purposely botched executions for laughs
– Vote RED for Charles Bronson Death Wish and Dirty Harry policing
– Vote RED for forced birth of meth babies and crack babies under threat of death by the state
Tom
August 17, 2022 at 11:34 am
He’s a loser!
No one took his first amendment from him.
He violated his oath to protect people’s!
Statute offers him appeal, he blew it.
This never gets his job back.
Court of appeals, supremes not buying his dog food.
David in Shoreline
August 17, 2022 at 11:36 am
Good luck Warren. DeSantis does have authority to suspend you and the history of the Florida Senate suggests your suspension will be sustained and you will remain on the unemployment line. Hey maybe you can get a Joe Biden stimmy check.
TC Hudson
August 17, 2022 at 11:54 am
How can anyone prosecute someone for a law that is under litigation for it’s constitutionality? The legal challenge to the law was noted in the August 2nd issue of this very site.