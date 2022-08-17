Joe Henderson: Freedom of speech is Andrew Warren’s argument to keep his job

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren over something he said — not something he did.
The move was as divisive as it was decisive, but that’s the field where DeSantis excels. He tolerates no dissent from those who would deviate from his orders. Too often, he seems intent on remaking the “free” state of Florida into a personal fiefdom for himself and his followers.
But unlike many others who crossed paths with the Governor, Warren did more than start looking on LinkedIn for a new gig. He likes the job he was elected to twice before the suspension.
He wants it back.
Like DeSantis, Warren has a law degree.
Unlike DeSantis, Warren believes the First Amendment protects his right to speak against the Governor’s abortion and transgender restrictions. He made that case Wednesday, filing a federal lawsuit to overturn the suspension.
In June, Warren signed a petition with other prosecutors around the country saying he wouldn’t prosecute abortion or transgender cases. He maintains his office had no cases involving either topic since then. That makes DeSantis’ action look like political payback for daring to differ on policy.
In announcing the suspension before what looked like an old-style campaign rally, DeSantis used the words “incompetency” and “neglect of duty” to describe Warren.
But, Warren argues, how could he neglect something that never happened? That’s a potentially important distinction.
His lawsuit states, “By his Order, the Governor has suspended Warren for alleged ‘incompetence’ and ‘neglect of duty.’ These terms have plain meanings that the courts have defined and that are not malleable at the whim of DeSantis.”
DeSantis sure seems to spend a lot of time and money defending controversial — and maybe illegal — laws and mandates.
“In our country, there are protections for freedoms and limits on power. Ron DeSantis may not like them. He may not respect them. But he does have to follow them,” Warren said.
Florida law clearly lays out the duties of State Attorneys.
Among other things, it says, “The state attorney shall appear in the circuit and county courts within his or her judicial circuit and prosecute or defend on behalf of the state all suits, applications, or motions, civil or criminal, in which the state is a party” with a few exceptions.
However, the First Amendment is also clear.
It says Congress can pass no law “abridging the freedom of speech,” which means neither Florida nor DeSantis can do that either.
As a Congressman in 2013, DeSantis introduced the James Madison Congressional Accountability Act to stop aspects of Obamacare.
He also noted in a 2018 Facebook post that as one of the Founding Fathers, Madison was a champion of freedom.
“America has set the example,” Madison said, “… of charters of power granted by liberty.”
DeSantis clearly admires and studied Madison. So, I’m sure he knows what else Madison favored.
In his essay for the National Review, writer Jay Cost said Madison believed freedom of speech was essential.
“In Madison’s view, a free republic depends ultimately upon public opinion. A Constitution could divide power this way and that, but in the end, it is the people, and only the people, who rule,” he wrote.
“And for the people to rule wisely, they have to be able to communicate with one another — freely, without fear of reprisal.”
Isn’t reprisal what this is all about?
Tom
August 17, 2022 at 7:43 pm
Amongst other first amendment restrictions, you can’t tell “fire” in a theater. Nor can you make threats at airports or on planes.
Spare us Joe. My goodness what a bleeding heart! Warren is a soros Manchurian. He reaped what he sewed. He signed the letter on abortion.
Fed ct of appeals will not rule in his favor is fed judge favors it. Bring it to the supremes, justice Clarence is awaiting. No chance.
He’d be better off taking it to state Senate for appeal.
Warren is a fraud.
Elliott Offen
August 17, 2022 at 7:45 pm
^ Barely legible gibberish, schizophrenic nonsense, buncha far right poo poo propaganda. Needs talk therapy….
Joe Corsin
August 17, 2022 at 7:43 pm
Vote RED for right wing police state, cameras on every corner, and drone patrols
Vote RED for civil rights violations out the yin yang
Vote RED for buying police votes with bonus payments
Vote RED for one felony and you might as well move out of the country
Vote RED for life sentences without parole for simple DUI
Vote RED for forced birth of meth babies and crack babies AkA prison fodder
Itz DeEssence
August 17, 2022 at 8:16 pm
“Warren believes the First Amendment protects his right to speak against the Governor’s abortion and transgender restrictions.”
You are showing us the essence of “fake news”–deliberately misstating an issue. Warren can “speak against” the sun rising in the East if he wishes, but what he actually did in this case is stake his honor on a promise NOT to enforce the law of the state under whose government he is employed. He did not say, “Gee, there may be some circumstances in which. . .” He just said he would not enforce the law, period. Think about it this way, Joe: suppose you told FLAPOL that effective immediately you were going to write ONLY things flattering to Republicans and conservatives and ignore anything that flattered Democrats and Progressives, regardless of circumstances, and that you did not care what the hell they thought about it, they were just going to have to honor your right and keep paying you.. They would fire you, wouldn’t they? No difference. It’s called “insubordination.”