August 15, 2022
Video shows Val Demings’ security pushing man to ground outside public event

Jacob Ogles

Val Demings
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Brevard County law enforcement are investigating whether Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings’ security wrongly pushed a man to the ground. Video obtained by Florida Politics shows two individuals pushing the man on Aug. 6 at a meet-and-greet event in Mims. Demings met with supporters at Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park, a public setting, but security blocked the individual from entering.

Based on dialogue captured on the video, the individual appeared to be a video tracker who regularly follows the campaign. One clip shows two security guards, one of whom shouts “Don’t do it,” before the man is pushed down to the ground on the street. Another security staffer then says, “You can’t get up. Stay down.”

“What are you doing?” the man pushed to the ground asks. Clearly surprised, he uses an expletive as he again questions why guards are taking such action.

The guards shown look to be employees of Ardent Protection, a company hired by Demings campaign. The security personnel pushing the man to the ground appears to be Constantino Georgudis, an executive protection officer for Ardent Protection, and Wayne Bacon, vice president of the company.

Demings’ Senate campaign has paid the Sunrise firm $17,458 since May to provide security services, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Most recently, $963 was paid to the firm on July 26, about a week before the event in question.

A second video clip, this one shot without a direct view of the security team for most of it, appears to capture the man who was tackled to the ground conversing with the guards. One security guard said he has 40 years of work in security, 23 of those with Homeland Security. That’s a résumé that lines up approximately with that on Bacon’s LinkedIn page. The security employee also said he was a Lieutenant at one point with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The following exchange was captured on the video.

Ardent Security: “In corrections I used to balance people like you off their head in the jail.”

Pushed man: “Except for I don’t do bad things. I’m not one of those people. I’m just doing my job. That’s it. I’ve been good to you guys.”

Ardent: “Don’t touch me. Oh my god.”

Man: “I’ve been so good, and y’all are just being ridiculous sometimes. I just want to be even keel.”

Ardent: “Let’s be even keel right now. So don’t take it personal, alright.”

Man: “No I’m not. Everything that just happened, we’re good.”

Ardent: “Moving forward don’t take it personal.”

Man: “Take what personal?”

Ardent: “What’s going to happen to you.”

The man ended up going to a hospital. Sources said he was treated for relatively minor scrapes and bruises.

Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was being investigated.

Demings, a Democratic Congresswoman, is running for Senate against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Florida Politics has reached out to Ardent Protection and to the Demings campaign for comment.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

