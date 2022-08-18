Marco Rubio says Dem staffers worse than ‘dangerous’ Republicans

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is not unaware of the surging tide of extremism in the Republican Party.

But when it comes to posing a danger to the Republic, the second-term Florida Republican believes fringe members of the GOP pose less of a threat to America than staffers for the Democratic Party, who he says “come from a different world.”

“There are people throughout the American political spectrum that have all kinds of ideas, including people who claim to be Republicans, but I don’t agree with their ideas. And in some cases, I think their ideas might be dangerous,” Rubio said Wednesday on the Adam Carolla podcast.

The Senator did not drop knowledge on these potentially “dangerous” ideas from his fellow Republicans, pivoting to the peril posed by Democrats.

“But that’s not what we’re talking about here. What we’re talking about here is a Democratic Party whose donor base and activist base and, frankly, staff base — the people that work their campaigns — come from a different world. They’re generally more affluent, increasingly non-minority,” Rubio said, not offering substantiation for this sweeping assertion.

“Not that that is necessarily the issue,” Rubio qualified. “But they claim to be a party that defends the minority, but their views are largely the views of whiter, more affluent people that live in some bubbles around this country. These are people that $5 gas doesn’t bother as much. They have the luxury to prioritize some other issues.”

By the end of the remarks, the Senator would outline what “some other issues” are.

“For the last two years, they prioritized a fake voting rights crisis in Georgia. They prioritize social issues, transgender rights, all these things that may matter to some people, but they’re not the priority,” Rubio contended.

Rubio has made rants about “Marxist misfits” and “laptop liberals” central to re-election campaign messaging, as he prepares for a November showdown with presumptive Democratic nominee Val Demings, the Orlando Congresswoman.

Recent polling from the Center Street PAC suggests this strategy is working, with Rubio leading Demings 52% to 41% among likely voters. However, other recent polling has shown a tighter contest, and Rubio is losing the fundraising war to Demings, suggesting she may have more ammo for her own messaging down the stretch of the Senate race.