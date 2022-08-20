August 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Walt Disney World hosts 2022 Warrior Games

Gabrielle RussonAugust 20, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County voters consider second term for Jerry Demings

HeadlinesOrlando

Realtors sue to have Orange County’s rent control measure tossed from ballot

HeadlinesOrlando

Jim Harrison, CEO of Orlando’s LYNX bus system, dies

Disney World Warrior Games
The public is invited to attend the free competition.

When Disney World shut down during the pandemic, every day security raised and lowered the American flag — just like always —  in the empty Magic Kingdom.

“We have a special connection to those who served in the armed forces,” said Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, who retold that story Friday night during the Warrior Games’ opening ceremonies. “It started with our founders.”

Walt Disney enlisted in the Red Cross Ambulance Corps in World War I while his brother, Roy, served as a Navy Petty Officer.

In that spirit of service and patriotism, Walt Disney World Resort is hosting the Department of Defense Warrior Games this month.

Returning for the first time in the pandemic, about 300 wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members will compete in Paralympic-style indoor and outdoor sporting events held through Aug. 28 at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. Disney has never hosted the games before.

The public is invited to attend the free competition where the athletes compete in everything from cycling, archery, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, powerlifting and more. 

The Warrior Games first began in 2010 to “showcase the resilient spirit of today’s wounded, ill or injured service members from all branches of the military,” according to the military. “These athletes have overcome significant physical and behavioral injuries and prove that life can continue after becoming wounded, ill or injured.”

Leading the opening ceremony Friday night was comedian and advocate Jon Stewart who was fresh from what he called a hard-fought victory to pass legislation to expand health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins. President Joe Biden signed the bill last month, which helps veterans exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War and toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It was a long fight. There were many moments when it looked like this thing was going to go south, and it wasn’t going to happen but we never gave up,” the former Daily Show host told the crowd of athletes as well as their families and supporters. “It’s a shame that it took us this long but it happened because of your resilience and your spirit and the inspiration you gave to everybody fighting to get this done. Thank you.”

To see the schedule of Warrior Games, visit https://www.dodwarriorgames.com/games/schedule/.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is a journalist who covers theme parks and Florida tourism. She previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Toledo Blade and the Kalamazoo Gazette. She graduated from Michigan State University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThree Republicans vying for shot in new Apopka-based HD 39

nextNikki Fried slams Jeanette Nuñez, Ron DeSantis for plan to move Cuban migrants to Delaware

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories