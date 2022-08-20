Nikki Fried slams Jeanette Nuñez, Ron DeSantis for plan to move Cuban migrants to Delaware

Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is castigating Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez for suggesting the state government should relocate Cuban migrants from South Florida to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.

Fried called the comments by Nuñez, the daughter of a Cuban exiles, “wildly inappropriate … cruel and wrong.”

In a clip of a recent appearance on Miami Spanish-language radio station WURN that circulated online Saturday, Nuñez can be heard discussing her outlook on undocumented immigrants in Florida and a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has for them.

“Where they want to end up, where they want to arrive is Florida. There is no doubt about it,” she said. “The state has no jurisdiction over the issue of migration, but we have jurisdiction over the welfare of our residents, of our communities. And therefore, the Governor worked with the Legislature to secure funds to ensure that people who come (here) illegally — he, again, will remain with crossed arms. He will not be thinking about, ‘What is he going to do?’

“He is going to send them, quite frankly, to the state of Delaware, to the state of the President.”

Fried was quick in issuing a stark rebuke on Twitter.

“Wildly inappropriate words from Ron DeSantis’ (Lieutenant Governor),” she wrote. “Fleeing communism and tyranny to a state rich with family and culture only to be deported north by bus is cruel and wrong.”

Of the estimated 2.3 million Hispanics of Cuban origin living in the United States, two-thirds resided in Florida as of 2017, according to the Pew Research Center. More than half are foreign-born.

Cuban Americans are most densely populated in Miami-Dade, Nuñez and Fried’s home county and the site of many demonstrations over the years calling for the liberation of Cuba.

Last year, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and María Elvira Salazar stirred up residents in calls for more action from Biden to help the Cuban people, who rose up in massive numbers to protest conditions on the island and communist rule under President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

In a November 2021 press conference announcing a $25 million earmark in state funds for Miami Freedom Tower, a historic site known for its role in helping Cuban refugees, DeSantis bashed Biden for what he called a “pathetic” federal response and a “missed historic opportunity.”

“There’s been many different flashpoints throughout the last many decades,” he said. “But I don’t know that you’ve ever seen this much dissatisfaction boiling to the surface where we really could see a change and see a better future, finally, after decades of repression.”

In May this year, the Governor returned to Miami Freedom Tower to sign legislation honoring Cubans who fled to the U.S. to seek the American dream and declare Nov. 7, the day before the 2022 General Election, “Victims of Communism Day.”