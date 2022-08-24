August 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Citrus County voters return Rebecca Bays to Commission in District 4

Mike WrightAugust 23, 20224min0
Election-Day---Bays-v-Murphy-v-webb
Bays served one term as a Citrus County commissioner from 2010-14

Rebecca Bays is heading back to the Citrus County Commission.

The former Commissioner, who served one term a decade ago, bested a three-candidate District 4 field that included John Murphy Jr. and former Commissioner Winn Webb.

According to unofficial results, Bays won with 38%, followed by Murphy at 33% and Webb at 29%.

Bays thanked supporters at a Primary night celebration at Cove Pub and Grub in Inverness.

“Citrus County has been discovered,” she said. “It’s precious to us. We need to make sure it remains precious to us.”

Unlike the contentious District 2 race, the three Republican candidates in District 4 exhibited respect for one another publicly throughout the campaign.

For Bays and Webb, this was old hat. Both served one term on the County Commission — their terms overlapped during a two-year stretch — and they’ve pointed to that experience on the campaign trail.

This was Murphy’s first try at elected office.

With only Republicans on the ballot, the race was open to all voters.

Of the three, Bays was the least likely County Commission candidate when the campaign season started in earnest late last year.

Bays, who served in office from 2010-14, had set her sights on House District 23. When Rep. Ralph Massullo announced his campaign for Senate District 11, Bays jumped into the HD 23 race.

Those plans hit a wall in March when Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted his endorsement for Massullo’s SD 11 opponent, Rep. Blaise Ingoglia. Massullo dropped the Senate race two days later and fell back into re-election, placing Bays in a position of either taking on a three-term incumbent or going for a County Commission seat.

After taking a few weeks to think about it, Bays dropped the HD 23 campaign for County Commission District 4.

Webb, who served from 2008-12, spoke of holding taxes in line during his time in office and pledged to do the same.

Murphy and Bays share support in the business community. Murphy’s wife, Trina Murphy, is publisher of the Citrus County Chronicle, where John Murphy works as digital manager. The newspaper endorsed Murphy’s candidacy.

Webb was endorsed by the Citrus Crusader, a digital newsletter run by Inverness resident John Labriola, self-named Citrus County representative of the anti-LGBTQ group MassResistance.

Bays said the county should have a long-range transportation plan, and she favored returning concurrency regulations that would ensure developers provide needed improvements to roads to handle the new traffic.

Murphy’s focus was economic development. He cited examples of the county’s lack of action or follow through which damaged attempts to attract new businesses, expand current ones, or seek grants for educational programs.

Post Views: 0

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDean Black notches expected victory in House District 15

nextPeggy Gossett-Seidman gets by political novice in Palm Beach County's HD 91

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried, will face Ron DeSantis in General Election
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more