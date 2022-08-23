It’s not the party, it’s the after party: A running list of where Florida candidates will be celebrating on Primary night

After a raucous election cycle, it’s time for the endgame. Campaigns are planning their after-parties. Many events won’t achieve that aspiration, but if there’s no chance to raise a glass, those involved in politics will at least want to share a drink.

So whichever is your favorite party, we all can agree the highlight is the after-party. Here are the places in Florida politics where political junkies can propose a toast, share a grievance, or perhaps in Florida tradition, brace for a recount.

Governor: Democrat Charlie Crist will host an Election Night Event with supporters in St. Petersburg at 7 p.m. The address will be provided for the invited who RSVP. Democrat Nikki Fried will host an Election Night Event with supporters at Revolution Live in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Florida’s 10th Congressional District: Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost will hold an Election Night watch party at Renaissance Theater Company at 7 p.m.

Florida’s 15th Congressional District: Republican Laurel Lee will attend an Primary Election Night Party at the T. Pepins Hospitality Centre in Tampa, starting at 7 p.m.

Florida’s 20th Congressional District: Democratic candidate Dale Holness will be having his victory party at his real estate office/campaign HQ at 4325 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will be watching the returns at Colony West in Tamarac with the Broward Democratic Party. Would-be attendees should RSVP at [email protected] for more details.

Florida’s 27th Congressional District: Democratic candidate Annette Taddeo will attend a private Primary Election Watch Party in Coconut Grove, with the address provided to invitees who RSVP to [email protected] or [email protected].com. The party starts at 6:30 p.m. At a presumably different private party in Coconut Grove, opponent Ken Russell will watch election results with family, and again an address is only available to those who RSVP to [email protected]

Senate District 35: State Sen. Lauren Book plans to be at Agave Bandido in Pembroke Pines at 7 p.m., celebrating with Sens. Shevrin Jones, Jason Pizzo, Darryl Rouson, and Janet Cruz. Barbara Sharief’s campaign said the 7 p.m. party will be at her offices: 3351 N. University Drive, Hollywood.

House District 34: Republican Rachel Plakon will hold an Election Night Victory Party at Chianti’s Italian Restaurant. Doors open at 6 p.m.

House District 44: State Rep. Daisy Morales, an Orlando Democrat, will host an Election Night Watch at a private party with supporters. The address will be provided to invited guests who RSVP.

House District 101: Democrat Todd Delmay will hold an Election Night party at his home in Hollywood.

House District 109: Democratic challenger Ashley Gantt will hold an event at The Urban in Miami.

Miami-Dade County Commission: County Commissioner for District 8 Danielle Cohen Higgins will hold her party at the Bulla Gastro Bar in Miami. County Commission District 2 candidate Wallace Aristide will host his event at Charles Development on North Miami Avenue.

Lee County Clerk of Court: Incumbent Kevin Karnes will hold a watch party ay the Sydney and Berne Davis Art Center in Fort Myers. Republican Primary opponent Liza King will hold her own event at the Lucky Screw.

Lee County School Board: Candidate Denise Nystrom will hold an event at The Lodge in Fort Myers.

Pinellas County School Board: Dr. Keesha Benson, a candidate for Pinellas County School Board, District 3, will hold an Election Watch Party at The Hangar Restaurant & Flight Lounge in St. Petersburg.

Duval County Republican Party: The watch party kicks off at 6 p.m. at Havana Jax on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Sarasota County Republican Party: The local GOP will host a party at Gecko’s on Clark Road to watch results after 7 p.m.