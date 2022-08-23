Personnel note: Brian Mimbs named Deputy Secretary at DBPR

Enterprise Florida Chief of Staff Brian Mimbs is stepping in as Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR).

At DBPR, the agency tasked with licensing and regulating business in Florida, Mimbs will oversee the divisions of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco; Condominiums, Timeshares and Mobile Homes; and Hotels and Restaurants.

At his last post, Mimbs oversaw personnel at Enterprise Florida, which vets incentive projects to lure companies to expand or move to Florida.

He has previously served on the staff of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and on the policy team for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2018 campaign.