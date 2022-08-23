August 23, 2022
Personnel note: Brian Mimbs named Deputy Secretary at DBPR

brian nimbs ART
Mimbs will oversee the divisions of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco; Condominiums, Timeshares and Mobile Homes; and Hotels and Restaurants.

Enterprise Florida Chief of Staff Brian Mimbs is stepping in as Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR).

At DBPR, the agency tasked with licensing and regulating business in Florida, Mimbs will oversee the divisions of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco; Condominiums, Timeshares and Mobile Homes; and Hotels and Restaurants.

At his last post, Mimbs oversaw personnel at Enterprise Florida, which vets incentive projects to lure companies to expand or move to Florida.

He has previously served on the staff of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and on the policy team for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2018 campaign.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

