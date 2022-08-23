Annette Taddeo adds 22 endorsements from Miami-Dade to CD 27 bid

On the eve of Primary Election Day, state Sen. Annette Taddeo announced 22 new endorsements from Miami-Dade, the county she has represented in the state Senate and which she hopes to continue representing in Congress.

Taddeo’s campaign for CD 27 said it received nods from County Commissioners Jean Monestime, Kionne McGhee and Eileen Higgins; County Commissioner-elect Micky Steinberg; School Board member Lucia Baez-Wallis; Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber; South Miami Mayor Sally Philips; South Miami Vice Mayor Leanne Tellam; North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme; Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora; Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malekoff; South Miami Commissioner Josh Liebman; Pinecrest Council Member Shannon del Prado; Pinecrest Council Member Anna Hockhammer; Miami Shores Village Council member Katia Saint Fleur; Aventura Council member Gladys Mezrahi; and Community Council member Wilbur Bell.

Several formerly elected officials also threw support behind Taddeo, like former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard, who previously endorsed Taddeo’s CD 27 opponent, Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell.

Others included former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner, former Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli, former Pinecrest Council Member James McDonald and former Hialeah Council Member Paul Hernandez.

Voters will decide Tuesday whether to send her, Russell or Democratic socialist candidate Angel Montalvo to face either incumbent U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar or her Republican Primary challenger, Frank Polo, in the Nov. 8 General Election.

“No one knows their community like local elected leaders. All of these, over 20 leaders, have dedicated their careers to improving the lives of Miamians in every corner of our county,” Taddeo said in a statement.

“Every day they are present, fighting to improve the lives of Miami residents and working to tackle the most pressing issues affecting our communities such as the growing housing crisis, public safety, and climate change. In Congress, I look forward to helping local elected leaders across Florida’s 27th Congressional District to do their work that is necessary to create a Miami that works for everybody.”

