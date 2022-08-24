South Florida state lawmakers emerge from Primaries unscathed

Most Primary races across South Florida Tuesday featured heavily contested battles. But a handful were nothing more than formalities. Here’s a roundup of winners in those drama-free contests, which featured three Democratic lawmakers who were on the ballot and are likely to secure another term in November.

Senate District 26

Republican candidate Steve Byers emerged victorious in the SD 26 Primary. He topped Republican William Wheelen 59%-41% with 99% of precincts reporting.

While this was an open, contested GOP Primary, Byers isn’t likely to pose much of a challenge to Democratic Sen. Lori Berman. Democrat Joe Biden won this territory by nearly 17 points over Donald Trump in 2020. And Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum carried the district by more than 20 points over Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018.

House District 92

Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore handily held off Hasan Zahangir in the Democratic Primary. Skidmore earned 92% of the vote compared to just 8% for Zahangir with nearly 99% of precincts reporting.

Skidmore now advances to face Republican challenger Dorcas Hernandez in November in a bid for another term. But Skidmore is the heavy favorite with Biden carrying the area by more than 20 points last cycle, and Gillum winning by an even larger margin in 2018.

House District 105

Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson hauled in 84% of the vote, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results. Her Democratic challenger, Imran Uddin Siddiqui, pulled in 16% of the vote.

Woodson will battle Republican Vincent Parlatore in the General Election as she seeks a second term. But this will likely be a cakewalk for the Democrat. Biden secured nearly 72% of the vote in 2020, compared to just 27.5% for Trump.

House District 107

Democratic Rep. Christopher Benjamin likewise coasted to victory Tuesday, notching a win over Wancito Francius, 81%-19%.

Benjamin will face nominal opposition in November against no-party candidate Pierre Prime. Biden won support from more than three-quarters of voters last cycle. That should mean an easy path to a second term for Benjamin.