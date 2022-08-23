August 23, 2022
Ten veterans named to the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame
The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Council looks for nominees for the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Christine Jordan SextonAugust 23, 2022

veterans hof
The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes veterans for their civic and business accomplishments.

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees has been set.

The Cabinet on Tuesday signed off on the names of 10 veterans who were chosen for induction into the state’s military Hall of Fame.

Florida Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director James S. Hartsell told the Cabinet Tuesday that 40 applications were submitted to the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Council for consideration this year. The Council vetted the applications and submitted to Hartsell the names of 10 veterans selected for induction into the hall this year.

“They have my full support,” Hartsell said as he announced the 2022 slate of inductees.

Included in the 2022 class are three veterans from Tampa and two from Tallahassee. They are Jeffery Cathey, Greg Holder and Maxine Reyes of Tampa and Gordon Lightfoot and Glenn Stuphin of Tallahassee.

Other veteran inductees include Palm Harbor resident Mike Boushher; Jacksonville resident Anthony D’Leo; Orlando resident John Gionet; Riviera Beach resident Don Lanman; and St. Augustine resident John Leslie.

The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Wall is on the Plaza Level of the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. The Legislature in 2012 created the Hall of Fame as a way to honor the accomplishments of the 1.5 million veterans who live here.

Unlike a traditional military Hall of Fame, the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame recognizes veterans for their civic, business and community accomplishments. Only veterans who have been discharged honorably can be considered for induction. The law allows for as many as 20 veterans to be named to the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame annually.

Veterans, or those acting on their behalf, can submit applications between January 1 and May 31. The ceremony occurs on or near Veteran’s Day, November 11.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

