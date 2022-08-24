Florida GOP ad contends Joe Biden, Charlie Crist in ‘100% lockstep’

Florida Republicans are beginning the General Election campaign spotlighting the ideological proximity of U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and President Joe Biden.

A new spot from the Republican Party of Florida, entitled “87,000” (a reference to the number of new IRS agents to be hired), asserts the Democratic President and the newly minted gubernatorial nominee are in “100% lockstep,” with Crist voting for Biden priorities without fail in Congress.

Expect bilingual messaging in big markets.

“This is a significant and sustained statewide TV and digital advertising campaign, and Spanish-language ads will run in the Miami, Tampa, and Orlando media markets,” the RPOF promises in a media release accompanying the spot.

The 30-second spot begins with a narrator claiming Crist thinks Biden is “the best President of his lifetime.”

“Crist would do to Florida what Biden’s done to America,” the ad continues. “Crist teamed up with Biden to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to audit the middle class. Crist even supports Biden’s agenda to defund the police.”

The strategy to use President Biden as a drag on the nascent General Election campaign rolled out just after Crist extolled Biden Wednesday, a fact noted by DeSantis’ team.

Christina Pushaw, the former official-side Press Secretary who has moved to rapid response for the DeSantis campaign, pinned a tweet with part of a CNN interview where Crist described Biden as “exceptional.”

“Look what he’s done for the country. Look what he’s done for the world,” read the pull quote, which certainly will recur in DeSantis-side messaging between now and the November election.

“Let’s see just a few Biden accomplishments Charlie is so proud of: skyrocketing inflation, defunding the police, and 87,000 new IRS agents to audit the middle class. ‘Exceptional’ alright, Joe Biden and Charlie Crist are exceptionally bad for Florida,” chimed in Helen Aguirre Ferre, who also once handled comms for the Governor’s Office, but who now is the Executive Director of the RPOF.

See the new RPOF ad below: