Lindsay Cross, Audrey Henson both head into General Election with $220K cash-on-hand

House District 60 opponents Lindsay Cross and Audrey Henson will both start the period before the General Election with roughly $220,000 cash on hand.

The pair, who are racing to succeed Democratic Rep. Ben Diamond in the St. Petersburg district, have both raised substantial funds leading up to the Primary. While Democratic candidate Cross leads in total fundraising, Henson has a slight cash-on-hand advantage.

Cross, an environmental scientist, started the week with $220,985 cash on hand between her campaign and affiliated political committee, Moving Pinellas Forward. Pinellas County businesswoman Henson, on the other hand, will start the week with $228,984 in available spending money between her campaign and affiliated committee, Friends of Audrey Henson.

From the period of July 30-Aug. 18, Cross raised $21,607 and Henson has collected $16,302. Cross has shown more grassroots fundraising, while Henson has sourced funds from committees and organizations.

Cross’s campaign reported about 80 contributors in that timeframe, with three $1,000 donations from Friends of Ben Diamond, the local electrical workers union, and FCCI Insurance Group Inc. Her political committee saw about 23 contributors, including three donations from individuals ranging from $1,000-$2,500.

As for Henson, the Republican’s campaign noted about 35 donors in the most recent period, including 12 $1,000 donations from organizations like the Tampa Bay Builders Association, Marathon Petroleum Co., Florida Farm PAC and Realtors PAC.

Henson’s affiliated political committee saw two donors in the timeframe — $2,500 from the Florida Chamber of Commerce and $1,000 from Friends of Alen Tomczak, a former House District 59 candidate’s political committee.

It’s also worth noting Henson received $30,750 worth of in-kind contributions from the Republican Party of Florida.

As for spending, both candidates have steadily disbursed funds throughout their respective campaigns.

Cross has dished out $1,122 between her campaign and affiliated committee during the first few weeks of August, while Henson has spent about $11,915 between her two funding sources.

Cross and Henson did not face any Primary opponents as the only respective Democrat and Republican in the race.

Henson dropped her congressional campaign back in June to instead run for HD 60. In switching her candidacy, she brought along what remains in her congressional war chest. During her first two weeks on the campaign trail, Henson also received hefty support from Florida’s GOP, showing the party’s eagerness to flip the seat red.