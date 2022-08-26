Recount continues in razor-close HD 29 election

The only election in Florida pitting two sitting state legislators against one another came down to a 26-vote margin. Now, Reps. Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff await results of a machine recount.

The process of the machine recount started at 9 a.m. this morning after an original tabulation of the votes was complete. Since the Aug. 23 Republican Primary contest in House District 29, the counting of provisional and some overseas ballots netted Fetterhoff a couple notes and closed the gap between candidates from 31 votes on the night of the election.

That was a frustrating evening for Fetterhoff, who held onto a lead through most of the vote tabulation. A final precinct from Deltona, the last to report results, flipped the total in Barnaby’s favor.

But at the moment, Fetterhoff said she has seen no evidence of fraud.

“We have looked at any blips,” she said.

A spokesperson for Barnaby declined to comment but confirmed the election process should complete within a matter of hours.

Florida law requires a machine recount of votes where the margin of difference falls within 0.5 percentage points. The HD 29 contest proved the closest legislative race in the state, with a 0.18-percentage-point difference.

Incidentally, Volusia County also saw another contest, a Ponce Inlet Council race where Joe Villanella leads David Israel by six votes, a 0.36 percentage points difference. A recount is also underway in that race.

If the vote count for the candidates remains with 0.25 percentage points at the end of the machine recount, a second manual recount will commence. Election officials will look at ballots tabulated as undervotes, meaning no choice was registered in the race by vote-counting machines, or overvotes, those where the machine read the ballot as incorrectly filled out for both candidates.

Fetterhoff has been here before. She acknowledged recounts usually produce the same outcome as initial tabulations, but she also recalls her 2018 election when she unseated Democratic Rep. Patrick Henry in that cycle’s closest legislative contest. During the recount, she saw the difference between her and Henry go from just over 70 votes down to 54 votes.

But for now, all she can do is wait. “The voters have voted,” she said.