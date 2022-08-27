Shumaker signs one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space

Shumaker has signed one of the biggest office lease deals in Tampa Bay this year as it expands its presence in the area.

The new lease, which was completed with help from Savills, extends its commitment another 12 years, making three full floors in downtown Tampa’s Bank of America building its home through 2037.

“Since 1985, Shumaker has made a home in Tampa Bay. This new lease furthers Shumaker’s commitment to the growth of Tampa Bay,” Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Tampa Managing Partner and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, said in a statement. “With offices in Sarasota, Pasco, Tallahassee, and Tampa, Shumaker’s proximity to our clients and the business community is a priority.”

With this new agreement, Shumaker’s leased space will increase to a total of 60,739 square feet.

“We want to thank Savills, especially Mike Griffin, for their expertise and diligence to solidify a deal that is in the best interest of the firm,” Shumaker Chief Administrative Officer Todd Raines said in a statement. “Without Savills we would not have concluded such a smooth deal. We are very pleased with the outcome, allowing us to continue to thrive in the Tampa Bay region.”