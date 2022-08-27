‘Democracy is on the ballot’: Annette Taddeo talks reaching Hispanic voters

Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo, the Democratic nominee for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, was questioned Saturday morning on how she plans to reach Hispanic voters as they increasingly shift right.

In an interview with CNN’s Boris Sanchez, Taddeo emphasized her ability to relate to Hispanic voters in the district, saying she pushes back with her life experiences. Taddeo fled Colombia as a teenager after her father was kidnapped by a Marxist terrorist group funded by the Cuban regime.

“I won twice in a state that voted for Trump by six points, because I push back on my personal story,” she said. “This is what we need to do fight back — talk about our personal stories, talk about what we are going to do and what we have done for hardworking people, and how we are truly the ones that are defending democracy in the United States and overseas. And that is how we are going to win this.”

CD 27 is a majority Hispanic district, accounting for 74% of the voting age population — that’s the highest percentage in the state.

While speaking to Sanchez, Taddeo stressed that democracy will be on the ballot this November, combatting GOP rhetoric of Democrats as “socialists” and “communists.”

“They don’t want to talk about the freedoms that we are losing and that they want us to go backwards as a country but more importantly, this election is about so much more. This election is about democracy. This election is about democracy right here in the United States of America,” she said.

Taddeo also said that “freedom” will be on the ballot this November, referencing abortion rights.

“I can tell you that freedom is on the ballot, freedom of choice, freedom to travel to another state to have medical procedures. These are the reasons many of us have fled rom other countries, and that’s what we’re fighting for,” she said.

Taddeo will face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar for what is expected to be one of the most competitive races this election cycle. In 2020, 49..76% of the district voted for former President Donald Trump, while 49.49% of the the district voted for President Joe Biden.