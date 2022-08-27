August 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick
Karla Hernandez-Mats and Charlie Crist. Image via AP.

Renzo DowneyAugust 27, 20224min3

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

‘Democracy is on the ballot’: Annette Taddeo talks reaching Hispanic voters

2022Headlines

Ruth’s List illuminates new angle to Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist picks teachers union leader Karla Hernandez-Mats as running mate

Karla Hernandez-Mats Charlie Crist
‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’

The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate.

Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade, will join him on November’s Democratic ticket against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. The nod from NEA, of which Hernández-Mats is also a member, marks a ringing endorsement by teachers and educators for the Democratic ticket against DeSantis’ education agenda.

“Karla Hernández is a mom with two kids in Florida’s public schools, a first-generation American of Honduran descent, a teacher who has partnered with parents and her community to strengthen Florida’s public schools, and a tireless advocate for ensuring every student has the opportunity to grow into their brilliance,” NEA President Becky Pringle said in a statement. “She understands that Florida’s families want the Sunshine State’s leaders to focus on solving the real problems impacting families, including the cost of housing, solving educator shortages so every student can get the one-on-one support they need, and keeping weapons of war out of our schools and off our streets.”

Picking Hernández-Mats demonstrated Crist’s respect for educators, Pringle continued.

“For the last four years, Ron DeSantis has failed Florida’s students, parents, and educators,” she said. “He continues to underfund our public schools while using our most venerable students as pawns in his culture wars.”

Pringle also skewered DeSantis over bolstering voucher programs and the state’s teacher shortage, which the Governor has attempted to address by increasing teacher pay and a proposed plan to fast-track veterans and first responders into the education profession.

“Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee, which is why educators and parents across Florida are so excited about this ticket,” Pringle said.

Florida Republicans have started drilling into Hernández-Mats’ record already. The Republican Party of Florida issued a statement Friday railing Crist for picking her, calling it “another slap in the face to Florida parents.”

In the past 24 hours, Christina Pushaw, the DeSantis campaign’s director of rapid response, has shared Hernández-Mats’ comments on former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, school board meeting protesters and COVID-19 lockdowns, clear signs of the coming attack lines against the Democratic ticket.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRuth’s List illuminates new angle to Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats

next'Democracy is on the ballot': Annette Taddeo talks reaching Hispanic voters

3 comments

  • Senora G

    August 27, 2022 at 11:51 am

    So we’re supposed to believe that if Charlie gets elected then becomes I’ll or incapacitated, she can lead Florida’s executive branch? Better than any Democrat state rep or senator? No way.

    Reply

    • Karla Hernandez

      August 27, 2022 at 11:54 am

      Yes I can.

      Reply

  • Charlie Crist

    August 27, 2022 at 11:53 am

    We love you Karla. We have a neo nazi problem in Florida. Need far left sledge hammer blows throughout the panhandle all the way to Jacksonville…then all the way down the east coast. Drive the hogs into the ocean and free the people from far right death grip. Nuke The Villages…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories