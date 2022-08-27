National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick

The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate.

Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade, will join him on November’s Democratic ticket against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. The nod from NEA, of which Hernández-Mats is also a member, marks a ringing endorsement by teachers and educators for the Democratic ticket against DeSantis’ education agenda.

“Karla Hernández is a mom with two kids in Florida’s public schools, a first-generation American of Honduran descent, a teacher who has partnered with parents and her community to strengthen Florida’s public schools, and a tireless advocate for ensuring every student has the opportunity to grow into their brilliance,” NEA President Becky Pringle said in a statement. “She understands that Florida’s families want the Sunshine State’s leaders to focus on solving the real problems impacting families, including the cost of housing, solving educator shortages so every student can get the one-on-one support they need, and keeping weapons of war out of our schools and off our streets.”

Picking Hernández-Mats demonstrated Crist’s respect for educators, Pringle continued.

“For the last four years, Ron DeSantis has failed Florida’s students, parents, and educators,” she said. “He continues to underfund our public schools while using our most venerable students as pawns in his culture wars.”

Pringle also skewered DeSantis over bolstering voucher programs and the state’s teacher shortage, which the Governor has attempted to address by increasing teacher pay and a proposed plan to fast-track veterans and first responders into the education profession.

“Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee, which is why educators and parents across Florida are so excited about this ticket,” Pringle said.

Florida Republicans have started drilling into Hernández-Mats’ record already. The Republican Party of Florida issued a statement Friday railing Crist for picking her, calling it “another slap in the face to Florida parents.”

In the past 24 hours, Christina Pushaw, the DeSantis campaign’s director of rapid response, has shared Hernández-Mats’ comments on former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, school board meeting protesters and COVID-19 lockdowns, clear signs of the coming attack lines against the Democratic ticket.