David Dew endorses Shannon Hogue, Curtis Gaus in Nassau Co. School Board runoffs

David Dew, eliminated in the District 3 Primary for the Nassau County School Board, is endorsing both in that race and the other School Board runoff, the District 1 contest.

“The vision (Shannon Hogue) has to keep Nassau County on top is unparalleled,” Dew wrote regarding the District 1 race. “If you ever have a chance to meet her, I guarantee you’ll be astounded and captivated by her true devotion to the students, faculty and staff in our district. I’ve had the opportunity to listen to Mrs. Shannon speak on several occasions and her views are right on target for any and all parents in today’s world.

“If you’re looking for someone who is dedicated to maintaining a successful school district, passionate about our students’ achievements and well being and unwavering support for the hardworking educators and support staff — Shannon Hogue is the woman for the job.”

Dew received 27.2% of the vote in his Primary with Curtis Gaus and Albert Wagner. Gaus and Wagner, who received 37.7% and 35% of the vote, respectively, face off in November.

Hogue claimed 46.6% of the vote in her Primary. School Board member Jamie Deonas, who is running in a new district, received 33.7% of the vote. Rick Pavelock, who received 19.6% of the votes cast, was eliminated. He’s planning on announcing his endorsement, and the reasons behind it, soon.

“Thank you David for your kind words,” Hogue posted in response. “My goal is to serve our students, staff, families and community.”

In regard to his own Primary, Dew announced he is backing Gaus.

“Getting to know him on a more personal level, discussing issues and views as well as his drive for a successful school district made me realize that we align closely on just about every aspect for this position,” Dew said. “I’m asking for any of you who supported me over the past few months to give Mr. Gaus your vote.”

Gaus was thrilled with the endorsement.

“As David mentioned we have talked at length throughout this campaign about issues that were important to both of us,” Gaus said. “Our values align very well. My hope is to show his supporters that this endorsement didn’t come lightly, and I will work to earn their trust over the next couple months.”