August 29, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

E-mail insights: ‘Ready for Ron’ DeSantis push for 2024 continues

A.G. GancarskiAugust 29, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Poll: Brian Scott within margin to flip Pat Gerard’s Commission seat

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida residents set to pay for insurance failures throughout 2023

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Primary Elections

0822_Desantis_Politicians
'100% committed to drafting and electing Ron DeSantis in 2024.'

Whether Gov. Ron DeSantis is ready to run for President or not, a group unaffiliated with him bets that 2024 voters will be “ready for Ron” nonetheless.

Self-styled “advocates and spokespeople” for the effort, called “Ready for Ron,” assert “growing momentum as the only credible organization working to draft, and elect, Ron DeSantis as President in 2024.”

“We are 100% committed to drafting and electing Ron DeSantis in 2024. Ron DeSantis is the best choice to carry the America first agenda forward,” veteran political consultant Ed Rollins said, in an email from the group making the rounds this week.

Much of the momentum has been via the most persuasive of all forms of political messaging: opinion editorials, including one from Rollins himself.

“With a commitment to defending the rights of parents, getting inflation and government spending under control, and solving the problems the radical left causes, DeSantis can unify the grassroots activists and his volunteers and donors. Undeterred by bullies and the woke mob alike, he is listening and putting people first every step of the way. No class warfare — only common ground,” read a Rollins placement in Real Clear Politics.

“From Florida to the blue states north and west, America is ready for Mr. DeSantis. He will make America great again, carrying on the (Donald) Trump tradition and inspiring hope in our country yet again. It can’t come soon enough,” wrote Lilian Rodrigues Baz, Ready for Ron’s Chief Legal Counsel wrote in The Washington Times.

Though this effort continues apace, it is not with the sanction of Ron DeSantis’ political operation.

Fox News reported in June that Team DeSantis was warning donors off of Ready for Ron. Campaign legal counsel Benjamin Gibson said the PAC is “actively taking financial resources away from Governor DeSantis and his re-election efforts” in an “aggressive media campaign to promote itself.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLeon County Commission candidate Christian Caban edges Lynda Bell after recount, will face Hannah Crow in runoff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Primary Elections
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more