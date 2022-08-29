Leon County Commission candidate Christian Caban edges Lynda Bell after recount, will face Hannah Crow in runoff

Almost a week after the Primary Election, the candidate going up against Hannah Crow in a Nov. 8 runoff for Leon County Commission District 2 has been determined, with 30-year-old businessman Christian Caban edging out Lynda Bell by just 13 votes.

A recount became necessary in the seven-candidate race as Caban and Bell both garnered 15.9% of the vote, trailing Crow, who had 26%. Caban held a 13-vote lead over Bell, leading to the machine and manual recount.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said the machine recount on Saturday removed 213 ballots that were incorrectly bubbled by voters. On Monday, each ballot was assessed by hand. None of those votes went to Caban or Bell, and Caban held on to his 13-vote lead.

“We are glad this part of the campaign is over, and we can get back to work bringing voice to the many needs in District 2,” Caban said in a statement. “I appreciate everyone who took the time to vote in the primary and especially those who supported our campaign.”

He continued: “Thanks to Lynda Bell for her patience and civility during the recount. I know we both agree that District 2 needs a fighter who will make sure our district doesn’t continue to get left behind and the short end of the stick. I am that fighter, and I will work even harder to earn each and every vote needed to become the next Leon County Commissioner from District 2.”

Caban and Crow, a communications professional, emerged from a field of seven candidates for the District 2 seat, which opened up following the death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson.

During his campaign, Caban said District 2 “needs someone to vouch for it and recruit businesses there that create economic opportunities.”

“If you look at Tallahassee, there’s a clear divide in politics right now,” he said. “I am a fresh voice that hopefully can connect parties that have clear, opposite views on things.”