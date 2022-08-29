Vandals attack Seminole GOP office

Vandals sprayed a hateful, vulgar message on a window and damaged door locks at the Seminole County Republican Party headquarters.

Seminole County Republican officials and others condemned the vandalism and vowed to not be intimidated.

They were joined by state and national Republican officials who did likewise. Some, including Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and the re-election campaign of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, sought to reflect blame toward Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist.

Someone sprayed the words “Eat Sh** Fascists” on the storefront window of the Seminole Republicans’ office in Casselberry. A symbol for anarchists was added.

The incident was reported to the Casselberry Police.

The door locks were damaged with glue, preventing officials from being able to open the door.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in Seminole County,” said State Committeewoman Linda Trocine, though she noted there have been two incidents in recent years in neighboring Volusia County, including one when someone shot bullets through the Republican headquarters windows.

State Committeeman Jesse Phillips said Monday afternoon the graffiti has been cleaned from the windows. He said everything had been fine when officials and volunteers left the office Sunday afternoon and the damage was discovered Monday morning. He said he and others were unable to get in through the front, but managed to get into the office through the back door.

The office has motion detector cameras inside but they were not activated by whatever was going on outside, he said.

“Trying to intimidate volunteers who are hard-working Americans is a deplorable tactic and we hope that this is the last of it,” Phillips said.

McDaniel went much further, in a tweet that was retweeted by Scott and in a news release that was distributed by Rubio’s campaign. She charged that both Biden and Crist are “spouting off language that pits Americans against one another.”

“Biden and Democrats promised to ‘unite’ our country, but that was just another blatant lie from the radical left. Republicans will not be silenced by cowards — harmful rhetoric and disgusting acts like this will only make us work harder to propel Republicans to victory come November,” McDaniel said.